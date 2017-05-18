Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s May 18, 2017, and it’s National Cheese Souffle day, promulgated by Big Cheese, as well as International Museum Day. Summer is coming, with temperatures in Chicago above 80° F (27° C) the past few days. But I’m warned by Ken the Weather Man that there may be severe weather in Chicago today, with high winds, hail, and perhaps some tornado cells.

On this day in 1652, Rhode Island passed the first law in English-speaking North America making slavery illegal. On May 18, 1860, Abe Lincoln received the Republican nomination for the Presidency; let us not forget that Republicans were once sane.

Not much else happened on this day, and that goes for births and deaths, too. Notables born on this day include Bertrand Russell (1872), Walter Gropius (1883), Perry Como (1912) and Tina Fey (1970). Those who died on this day include Gustav Mahler (1911) and William Saroyan (1981).

Perry Como is underrated; here’s his version of one of my very favorite American standards. The synch of voice and lips are is a bit wonky, but this is indeed a live performance:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is kvetching. It’s not that she’s allergic to flowers, but that the vase has forced her butt off the table!:

Hili: Cut flowers give rise to problems. A: What problems? Hili: You can see how uncomfortable I am.

In Polish:

Hili: Cięte kwiaty sprawiają problemy.

Ja: Jakie problemy?

Hili: Widzisz jak mi tu niewygodnie.

And lagniappe from reader Taskin: :

And a few morning tw**ts, this one contributed by Matthew Cobb:

I don’t know if you’ve seen the video of Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s bodyguards brutally attacking demonstrators in Washington yesterday, but they were horrific, with Erdogan’s thugs kicking people in the face when they were already down on the ground:

Erdogan is a fascist goon, and so are his minions.

Here’s an outraged tw**t about the beatings by the law site Popehat, contributed by Grania.

This is the way you talk when you're thugs with no concept whatsoever of freedom of expression. https://t.co/IYyvQoAfEu — PopehatFewExceptions (@Popehat) May 18, 2017

For once Trump spoke real truths, not alternative ones:

Sometimes, you have to admit it's hard to disagree with the guy. https://t.co/vGVWH5gbs5 — John Johnsonson (@JohnJohnsonson) May 18, 2017