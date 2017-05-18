Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Karen Bartelt sent some photos from Pinnacles National Park in California. The IDs and captions are hers, and indented.

A few photos from Pinnacles NP and the surrounding area taken in March 2017.
Western bluebird (Sialia mexicana), male:
California thrasher (Toxostoma redivivum):
California towhee (Pipilo crissalis):
California condor (Gymnogyps californianus).  Most condors have wing tags.  We saw #14, #85; about 7 individuals total:
The prettiest animals, imho, were these bramble green hairstreaks (Callophrys dumetorum):
