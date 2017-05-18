Reader Karen Bartelt sent some photos from Pinnacles National Park in California. The IDs and captions are hers, and indented.

A few photos from Pinnacles NP and the surrounding area taken in March 2017. Western bluebird (Sialia mexicana), male: ), male:

California thrasher (Toxostoma redivivum): ):

California towhee (Pipilo crissalis): ):

California condor ( Gymnogyps californianus). Most condors have wing tags. We saw #14, #85; about 7 individuals total:

Callophrys dumetorum): The prettiest animals, imho, were these bramble green hairstreaks ):