Reader Karen Bartelt sent some photos from Pinnacles National Park in California. The IDs and captions are hers, and indented.
A few photos from Pinnacles NP and the surrounding area taken in March 2017.Western bluebird (Sialia mexicana), male:
California thrasher (Toxostoma redivivum):
California towhee (Pipilo crissalis):
California condor (Gymnogyps californianus). Most condors have wing tags. We saw #14, #85; about 7 individuals total:
The prettiest animals, imho, were these bramble green hairstreaks (Callophrys dumetorum):