My new shoes

Having stupidly left my fleece on a bus in New Zealand, I needed to replace it, and found a brand-new Timberland fleece, in my size, on a consignment site called “Poshmark“. It was less than half the retail price, so I ordered it. I didn’t notice until later that Poshmark has received many complaints about people getting the wrong stuff, or not getting anything at all.
But I did get my package two days ago. In it was this:
Well, they’re pretty spiffy shoes, size 7.5B, but they don’t fit me. After complaining, I was told that there had been a mixup, and was assured that my fleece would go out immediately. They also sent me a mailing label to return the shoes. If you’re a woman, would you wear these?
ummm…Isn’t the question valid for those who are not a woman? 😉
Either way, or if an inbetweenie, that is non-specific gender, they cannot be good for feet or back!
I have a niece up at UChicago. I’d say throw ’em to her but I think the heels are too short 🙂
She does not study biology? Anyway, she could take on squirrel feeding when PCC[E] is away!
Would I wear these? Oh hell no.
From what I see in the NY Times “Style” section, someone would wear them.
Fine for an elf that likes high heels!
Fashion photo shoot, please, Jerry 😂
Hmm. If asked to name the hide, I’d have to say Eastern mole (Scalopus aquaticus), probably, thew the Hairy-tailed mold (Parascalops breweri) would be a candidate.
*though
How could anyone walk in that?
They can’t.
That’s half the point.
L
I can’t imagine anyone wearing them but, like Miss Ironfist, if you want to give us a ‘gander’. . . 🙂
Fleeced?
Where’s the ‘I just laughed’ button? 😉
No. And neither would my wife. She’s given up on heels — too hard on the joints.
However, I saw some of my son’s female classmates (US middle school, 6th-8th graders) wearing similarly heeled shoes. Working on foot damage at age 13-14.
You should keep them and wear them to your next evolution lecture. For sure it will be the most watched lecture ever on the subject on YouTube. And it will help bring a lot of attention to the advancement of science. But please don’t fall.