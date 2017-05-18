My new shoes

Having stupidly left my fleece on a bus in New Zealand, I needed to replace it, and found a brand-new Timberland fleece, in my size, on a consignment site called “Poshmark“. It was less than half the retail price, so I ordered it. I didn’t notice until later that Poshmark has received many complaints about people getting the wrong stuff, or not getting anything at all.

But I did get my package two days ago. In it was this:

That’s not a fleece!

Well, they’re pretty spiffy shoes, size 7.5B, but they don’t fit me. After complaining, I was told that there had been a mixup, and was assured that my fleece would go out immediately. They also sent me a mailing label to return the shoes. If you’re a woman, would you wear these?

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    If you’re a woman, would you wear these?

    ummm…Isn’t the question valid for those who are not a woman? 😉

    • Dominic
      Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:10 am | Permalink

      Either way, or if an inbetweenie, that is non-specific gender, they cannot be good for feet or back!

  2. Stephen Caldwell
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    I have a niece up at UChicago. I’d say throw ’em to her but I think the heels are too short 🙂

    • Dominic
      Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

      She does not study biology? Anyway, she could take on squirrel feeding when PCC[E] is away!

  3. Dee
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    Would I wear these? Oh hell no.

  4. Filippo
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    From what I see in the NY Times “Style” section, someone would wear them.

  5. Charles Sawicki
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    Fine for an elf that likes high heels!

  6. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    Fashion photo shoot, please, Jerry 😂

  7. Don
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    Hmm. If asked to name the hide, I’d have to say Eastern mole (Scalopus aquaticus), probably, thew the Hairy-tailed mold (Parascalops breweri) would be a candidate.

  8. Randy schenck
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    How could anyone walk in that?

    • Linda Calhoun
      Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:55 am | Permalink

      They can’t.

      That’s half the point.

      L

  9. carmen
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    I can’t imagine anyone wearing them but, like Miss Ironfist, if you want to give us a ‘gander’. . . 🙂

  10. W.Benson
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Fleeced?

    • carmen
      Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

      Where’s the ‘I just laughed’ button? 😉

  11. jblilie
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    No. And neither would my wife. She’s given up on heels — too hard on the joints.

    However, I saw some of my son’s female classmates (US middle school, 6th-8th graders) wearing similarly heeled shoes. Working on foot damage at age 13-14.

  12. Alfonso D
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    You should keep them and wear them to your next evolution lecture. For sure it will be the most watched lecture ever on the subject on YouTube. And it will help bring a lot of attention to the advancement of science. But please don’t fall.

