Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ ISIS

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “clue“, came with a note:

Today’s comic is a day late because I wanted to watch Tom Holland’s C4 documentary first – Isis: The Origins of Violence. UK residents can catch up with it here. [JAC: I can’t watch it from the US, and that’s too bad. It was put on YouTube several times, but Channel 4 got all the videos taken down. Report back if you’ve seen it.

The strip makes fun of those who claim that ISIS is not an example of “true Islam,” but one could claim that it’s truer to Islam’s roots than many more liberal versions of the faith.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:30 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. TJR
    Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    ISIS are just trying to do what the armies of the Arab Conquest did, and for exactly the same reasons.

    Syria weakened by years of war – check

    Mesopotamia weakened by years of war – check

    Army of religious fanatics ready to invade and conquer anywhere they can – check

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: