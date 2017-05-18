Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ ISIS

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “clue“, came with a note:

Today’s comic is a day late because I wanted to watch Tom Holland’s C4 documentary first – Isis: The Origins of Violence. UK residents can catch up with it here. [JAC: I can’t watch it from the US, and that’s too bad. It was put on YouTube several times, but Channel 4 got all the videos taken down. Report back if you’ve seen it.

The strip makes fun of those who claim that ISIS is not an example of “true Islam,” but one could claim that it’s truer to Islam’s roots than many more liberal versions of the faith.