Would you (and will you) adopt this “bastard of a cat”?

When PuffHo sticks to animals, it can be tolerable, and it does have the story of Mr. Biggles, an Utter Bastard of a Cat:
Pet adoption agency Cats of Melbourne, located in Melbourne, Australia, posted a darkly hilarious memo about Mr. Biggles (also known as Lord Bigglesworth) on its website this week, practically daring a future owner to take him in.
Founder and group co-ordinator Gina Brett wrote the ad, describing the shiny black cat as “an utter utter utter bastard” who throws tantrums and does not like to be thwarted.
. . . “Mr. Biggles is currently sunning himself in my backyard and eyeballing the chickens with a view to murder,” Brett told HuffPost. “This morning he played with the dog (and didn’t draw blood, I’m impressed) and savaged my brother who tried to cuddle him (I warned him but he didn’t listen).”
While Mr. Biggles’ profile is the most shared one Brett has posted since founding the agency in October of last year, the dictatorial feline with a heart of gold has not yet been adopted.
“He’s had a lot of responses since I put his profile up on Sunday but sadly no human slaves have offered themselves up as sacrifices as yet,” Brett added.
Here’s the full adoption memo:
If there are any readers in Melbourne, please adopt Mr. Biggles! I will send you both of my trade books, appropriately autographed, if you do. Even bastard cats need a loving home!
Be sure to watch the video attached to this photo at Mr. Biggles’s Plea Site:
I would if only because he’s the purrfect mat for my Boo, who’s an asshole. Too bad I’m in Canada