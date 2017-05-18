BBC threatens the jobs and livelihoods of commenters

The BBC has a newish “privacy and cookies policy” that has some undesirable features. If you go to pp. 15-16 on the linked document, you’ll see the following diktat:

This is reprehensible. Now of course if the Beeb has reasonable evidence that you’ve really broken the law, then, yes, they should report crimes to the police. And they certainly have the right to remove any comment you make that they don’t like. Still, must they be Pecksniffs for defamation?

And what does “defamatory” really mean? Does that mean when a commenter insults somebody? Does the reporting-to-the-boss function include anything the Beeb deems “offensive, inappropriate, or objectionable content”?

And what is this business about informing your employer or school? It’s not enough, it seems, to report you to the cops, even if the cops determine that your behavior is in fact legal. Nope, the BBC will take it upon themselves to try to ruin your life by also ratting on you to your boss or school. What on earth is going on here?

A few responding tw**ts:

@PrisonPlanet @BBC …like when Jimmy Saville was reported on by his employer? — Lazarus Sin (@LazarusSin) May 17, 2017