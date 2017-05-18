BBC threatens the jobs and livelihoods of commenters

The BBC has a newish “privacy and cookies policy” that has some undesirable features. If you go to pp. 15-16 on the linked document, you’ll see the following diktat:
This is reprehensible. Now of course if the Beeb has reasonable evidence that you’ve really broken the law, then, yes, they should report crimes to the police. And they certainly have the right to remove any comment you make that they don’t like. Still, must they be Pecksniffs for defamation?
And what does “defamatory” really mean? Does that mean when a commenter insults somebody? Does the reporting-to-the-boss function include anything the Beeb deems “offensive, inappropriate, or objectionable content”?
And what is this business about informing your employer or school? It’s not enough, it seems, to report you to the cops, even if the cops determine that your behavior is in fact legal. Nope, the BBC will take it upon themselves to try to ruin your life by also ratting on you to your boss or school. What on earth is going on here?
And this why it’s wise to use a nom du net or sock account when engaging in an abargument which may be controversial. Not because it gives free rein to abuse, defame and insult but because so many on the net now employ tactics pioneered by Scientology of throwing shit until some sticks.
That’s called doxing. It’s generally regarded as a deplorable practice of internet hackers.
Why doesn’t BBC just say they have elected itself police and will do all they can to wreck your life if they feel like it. Have a nice day.
Well thanks for that. I had an account from going to a radio show recording. Now they have added all these crap extra terms & conditions, I had to sign in, add a – false – postcode & DoB – in order to create a new account so I could delete the old one.
Bog off Big Brother…
A couple of points about the minutiae here…
1. I suspect ‘defamatory’ here refers to slanderous or libellous under British law; broadly speaking, making an allegation about somebody or something without evidence or the defence of fair comment.
2. Most of the BBC is now supported entirely by UK residents paying the obligatory licence fee of £147. That works out at 40p (about 52c) per day.
This would be the same BBC that is widely believed to have covered up the paedophile activities of Jimmy Saville and others while they were employees.
10 or 20 years ago I would have supported the BBC in many things but they have declined so much that they are hardly worth saving.
Actually, that’s the easy one to work out. “Defamatory” means anything that falls foul of British libel law. It’s saying nasty things about people that could cause them damage in some material way.
It’s the other stuff that would worry me: what is “objectionable”.
As for the bit about informing your employer and the law etc. I think that is more in the way of a warning than a threat. You may say things that the BBC feels it is morally required to pass on to your employer, for example if you admit to stealing from them.
This is bizarre.
So glad I don’t pay the licence fee.