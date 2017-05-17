Readers’ wildlife photographs

Tony Eales from Queensland sent some nice insect photos from the order Neuroptera (lacewings, antlions, and similar creatures). His notes are indented:

Neuroptera are a great group to photograph and have lots of interesting members. I’m still after some of the more spectacular species but here’s a few interesting ones I have photographed. A large species from a family known as Antlions (Family Myrmeleontidae) known for their pit traps in fine sand and dust. The larvae are heavy and ferocious looking.

An adult “antlion”:

Blue Eyed Lacewings (Nymphes myrmeleonides) are surprisingly large and when flying can be mistaken for large damselflies.

JAC: Here’s the unusual egg case produced by individuals in this group (photo from the Australian Museum):

Brown lacewings (Family Hemerobiidae) are small and have rather hard wings compared to other lacewings.

Green lacewings (Family Chrysopidae) are the most common around here and are very pretty. The larvae get around covered in a camouflage of debris including the corpses of their prey.

One of my absolute favourite photographic subjects are the Mantid lacewings (Family Mantispidae). Discovering they existed they seemed as shocking to me as the platypus must have seemed to 19th century biologists.

Finally a small delicate lacewing that seems similar to me to the green lacewings but I have no idea about the family.