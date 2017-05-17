Harvard has first “blacks only” graduation ceremony

As The Independent reports, Harvard University, my alma mater (Ph.D) will hold a “blacks-only” graduation ceremony in six days. It won’t replace an existing ceremony, but is an add-0n:
Harvard University will host a graduation ceremony exclusively for black students, organisers have announced.
More than 170 students and 530 guests have signed up to attend the event, which will be held 23 May.
All-black ceremonies have been held at other US universities, such as Stanford and Columbia, but this will be a historic first for Harvard.
The event was crowdfunded by students who raised over $27,000 (£21,000). This year, the all-black ceremony is open only to graduate students, but organisers hope to open it up to undergraduates next year.
“This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Michael Huggins told The Root website.
Mr Huggins, who is graduating with a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, added: “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.”
Another organiser of the event said the ceremony would also draw attention to the experience of black students at Harvard and other elite institutions.
“Harvard’s institutional foundation is in direct conflict with the needs of black students,” Courtney Woods said.
“There is a legacy of slavery, epistemic racism and colonisation at Harvard, which was an institution founded to train rising imperialist leaders. This is a history that we are reclaiming.”
I can understand why black students at Harvard would want to have an organization, a center, or an association, but a blacks-only graduation strikes me as exclusive (I won’t say “racist”, because now “racism” is supposed to be “prejudice PLUS power”) and a form of academic segregation. And how many such exclusive graduations can we have? Hispanics? Jews? Is it okay to have a a ceremony “exclusively” for blacks but racist if you had one “exclusively” for whites? What would Martin Luther King think of this, with his famous dictum that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin? Would he approve?
The article ends by noting this:
Last year, Harvard admitted its highest ever number of African-American students. However, they still comprised just 14 per cent of the 2016 population.
But that’s a tad higher than the percentage of African-Americans in the country as a whole, which is slightly above 12%.
However, the New York Times says this, showing some underrepresentation:
Black students at Harvard represent 5 percent of the overall student body, compared with whites, who make up 43 percent, according to federal education data. Campus tensions at the Ivy League school have been heightened over the past two years after a series of racially charged episodes.
It may be taboo to even raise questions about this ceremony, and I pondered not posting this, but decided to start some discussion. Remember, though, that African-American students will still get their diplomas, as far as I know, at the regular ceremony for all students.
If it somehow does something for them to have an exclusive get together, I suppose they should have it. I am not African American so it is not my call. They should remember, however, this is exactly what white people has been doing to them for many years.
Indeed.
Whites are 43% of Harvard, 65% of U.S.
Blacks are 5% of Harvard, 14% of U.S.
So both are underrepresented.
But there is one group who is vastly overrepresented. I’ll let you all figure out who.
The group with the highest SAT scores?
I don’t know that that is necessarily the case. It might well be the children of alumni, or of the 1%.
Did the organizers of this ceremony establish rules for parents when one is black and the other white? Will only the black one be allowed in as to not disturb sensitivities of other “blacks only” participants in the festivity? Or, possibly, they will allow the parents of the wrong color to sit hidden somewhere at the back, behind a curtain?
I think only students have to be black, so I don’t think there would be a problem with relatives and significant others of other races. My question is whether they going to have some sort of a rule on just how black a student have to be to get invited, because in your example the student would technically be only 50% black.
In a way I am happy for them. But this is one more example of the splintering of society into groups along lines ethnic or religious or cultural. Where will it end? Whatever happened to the melting pot?
Snowflakes don’t tolerate melting pots.
I see you’re accepting the redefinition of the word racism. Do we have a word for what racism used to mean? And is it still to be considered a bad thing?
No, I’m not accepting it; I’m pointing out how many people use it. I adhere to the old definition that leaves out the “power” bit.
This kind of action and behavior is just high grade ammo for actual racism – the real definition of the word and not that “predjudice plus power” thing. We will never achieve equility if everybody but the “group in power” gets to be treated differently.