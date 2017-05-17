Harvard has first “blacks only” graduation ceremony

As The Independent reports, Harvard University, my alma mater (Ph.D) will hold a “blacks-only” graduation ceremony in six days. It won’t replace an existing ceremony, but is an add-0n:

Harvard University will host a graduation ceremony exclusively for black students, organisers have announced. More than 170 students and 530 guests have signed up to attend the event, which will be held 23 May. All-black ceremonies have been held at other US universities, such as Stanford and Columbia, but this will be a historic first for Harvard. The event was crowdfunded by students who raised over $27,000 (£21,000). This year, the all-black ceremony is open only to graduate students, but organisers hope to open it up to undergraduates next year. “This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Michael Huggins told The Root website. Mr Huggins, who is graduating with a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, added: “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.” Another organiser of the event said the ceremony would also draw attention to the experience of black students at Harvard and other elite institutions. “Harvard’s institutional foundation is in direct conflict with the needs of black students,” Courtney Woods said. “There is a legacy of slavery, epistemic racism and colonisation at Harvard, which was an institution founded to train rising imperialist leaders. This is a history that we are reclaiming.”

I can understand why black students at Harvard would want to have an organization, a center, or an association, but a blacks-only graduation strikes me as exclusive (I won’t say “racist”, because now “racism” is supposed to be “prejudice PLUS power”) and a form of academic segregation. And how many such exclusive graduations can we have? Hispanics? Jews? Is it okay to have a a ceremony “exclusively” for blacks but racist if you had one “exclusively” for whites? What would Martin Luther King think of this, with his famous dictum that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin? Would he approve?

The article ends by noting this:

Last year, Harvard admitted its highest ever number of African-American students. However, they still comprised just 14 per cent of the 2016 population.

But that’s a tad higher than the percentage of African-Americans in the country as a whole, which is slightly above 12%.

However, the New York Times says this, showing some underrepresentation:

Black students at Harvard represent 5 percent of the overall student body, compared with whites, who make up 43 percent, according to federal education data. Campus tensions at the Ivy League school have been heightened over the past two years after a series of racially charged episodes.

It may be taboo to even raise questions about this ceremony, and I pondered not posting this, but decided to start some discussion. Remember, though, that African-American students will still get their diplomas, as far as I know, at the regular ceremony for all students.