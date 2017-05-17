Comey’s memo leaked!

And it was released on Twitter! Here it is, courtesy of the eagle-eyed Matthew Cobb.  Even if l’affaire Flynn doesn’t get Trump impeached, the way he eats steak surely will. 

14 Comments

  1. pck
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    I am glad that PCC(pbuh) has finally seen the light and is ready to denounce Trump’s disgusting steak preferences, when he lamented the outrage over it on November 17, 2016.

    Reply
  2. Anshul
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    The true travesty is how he eats his steak. How this wasn’t enough to impeach him astounds me

    Reply
  3. nitrojj
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    god, this is the funniest memo I’ve read in ages.

    Reply
  4. Randy schenck
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm | Permalink

    It sounds like a guy on the titanic in the last five minutes. Please get this guy and his steak out of my face. I don’t want this to be the last living memory I have.

    Reply
  5. rasmo carenna
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm | Permalink

    To me it looks like a joke.

    Reply
    • sshort
      Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:17 pm | Permalink

      totally

      Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

      With Trump, how can you tell?

      Reply
    • Historian
      Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

      I agree. I will be flabbergasted if this is real. It is mildly amusing, however.

      Reply
  6. Ben Goren
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    Wait — Comey’s a lefty? Well, that does it — clearly no way we can trust the word of somebody so sinister!

    Ah, well…back to the drawing board. Maybe we should ask Putin for that recording, after all — and then play it backwards! Ha! Bet nobody thought of that!

    Cheers,

    b^

    Reply
  7. Aldo Matteucci
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    presumably, Comey used Trump’s empty ketchup bottle to send the memo on its way

    Reply
  8. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

    Hoax I think.

    Reply
    • Hempenstein
      Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

      I think so too. Nothing on it not publicly known. And the FBI director would write this way? And on a full-sized legal pad while eating?? Doesn’t pass my sniff test.

      Wish it did.

      Reply
  9. Ullrich Fischer
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

    There is a small probability that his is a joke, but it sure looks authentic given what we know so far. 🙂

    Reply
  10. Michael
    Posted May 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm | Permalink

    He needed to add “Now I’m sorry I helped him win.”

    Reply

