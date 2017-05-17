And it was released on Twitter! Here it is, courtesy of the eagle-eyed Matthew Cobb. Even if l’affaire Flynn doesn’t get Trump impeached, the way he eats steak surely will.
Comey's memo leaked! whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/05/17/com… https://t.co/0fw8mg9WRc 37 minutes ago
I am glad that PCC(pbuh) has finally seen the light and is ready to denounce Trump’s disgusting steak preferences, when he lamented the outrage over it on November 17, 2016.
The true travesty is how he eats his steak. How this wasn’t enough to impeach him astounds me
god, this is the funniest memo I’ve read in ages.
It sounds like a guy on the titanic in the last five minutes. Please get this guy and his steak out of my face. I don’t want this to be the last living memory I have.
To me it looks like a joke.
totally
With Trump, how can you tell?
I agree. I will be flabbergasted if this is real. It is mildly amusing, however.
Wait — Comey’s a lefty? Well, that does it — clearly no way we can trust the word of somebody so sinister!
Ah, well…back to the drawing board. Maybe we should ask Putin for that recording, after all — and then play it backwards! Ha! Bet nobody thought of that!
Cheers,
b^
presumably, Comey used Trump’s empty ketchup bottle to send the memo on its way
Hoax I think.
I think so too. Nothing on it not publicly known. And the FBI director would write this way? And on a full-sized legal pad while eating?? Doesn’t pass my sniff test.
Wish it did.
There is a small probability that his is a joke, but it sure looks authentic given what we know so far. 🙂
He needed to add “Now I’m sorry I helped him win.”