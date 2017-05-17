Comey memo: Is Trump finished?

The events of yesterday may have given Trump’s presidency a fatal blow. First, it’s come to light that former FBI director James Comey wrote a memo to himself in February, noting that Trump had asked him to stop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn. Flynn, you’ll recall, was Trump’s national security advisor, but resigned when it came out that he likely had improper contact with Russian officials before the election.
The New York Times story below (click on picture to access) suggests, if Comey’s memo is authentic (and it seems to be), that Trump engaged in obstruction of justice. That’s a crime. And it’s an impeachable offense. Here’s what Comey reported when sources read parts of the memo to newspaper reporters (it hasn’t been seen by any of them):
Mr. Comey shared the existence of the memo with senior F.B.I. officials and close associates. The New York Times has not viewed a copy of the memo, which is unclassified, but one of Mr. Comey’s associates read parts of it to a Times reporter.
“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”
Mr. Trump told Mr. Comey that Mr. Flynn had done nothing wrong, according to the memo.
Mr. Comey did not say anything to Mr. Trump about curtailing the investigation, replying only: “I agree he is a good guy.”
Trump, of course, could claim he never said any such thing. And that’s his line:
In a statement, the White House denied the version of events in the memo.
“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
Further malfeasance by the President: we now know that he shared intelligence about ISIS with Russian officials in the Oval Office, intelligence that apparently came from Israel and was conveyed to the U.S. confidentially, as part of our intelligence-sharing operations. It was certainly not intended to go to Putin, who could in turn hand it over it to some of his unsavory allies, like Iran. What this will do, of course, is make our allies more reluctant to share secret information with the U.S., for Trump is untrustworthy and capable of giving that information to anyone on the spur of the moment.
It’s barely four months into Trump’s Presidency, and I hope that those who voted for our Chief Moron realize what they voted for.
My question to readers: Will this have any effect on Trump’s presidency; that is, will he be impeached for obstructing justice? Or will he show his Teflon-like nature again, and slough it off?
The down side of impeaching Trump, of course, is that we’d get Pence as President, but even that’s better than The Donald.
Here’s a tw**t from the “Fire the Fool” site, courtesy of Grania:
I don’t think it is a question of Trump being Teflon. I think it is, rather, a GOP Congress which finds the buffoon a convenient smoke screen while they dismantle 50 years of social and environmental progress. The GOP clearly has an “our corporate sponsors before our nation” approach to doing (or not doing) their jobs.
The GOP also knows there’s going to be a lot of public backlash over the failure of things like Trumpcare (assuming they can ever get it passed). They’re hoping the First Useful Idiot will be the one to take most of the blame. After all his name’s on it.
If Trump goes, they still have a GOP president. I think the issue will be that they will want a big enough reason to be onboard with an impeachment so that they don’t completely lose his base or make the US look like a banana republic. I have no doubt (as a conservative) that if getting rid of Trump could be done with little or no political impact congress would be ready today.
I’m skeptical whether it goes to impeachment. But even people like Jason Chaffetz are concerned with this event/story.
Here’s Chaffetz’s letter to FBI:
I think he’ll survive this – impeachment and conviction will require significant Republican help. I don’t see that happening yet. If this were after the 2018 midterms the memo might be enough on its own.
He is skating on very thin ice with his party though, so even if he survives this, it’ll get harder next time – and with Trump there will be a next time.
You can stick a fork in him. He is done.
No, such evidence will not change a supporter’s mind. The same way we cannot rid our culture of many clearly false beliefs. The backfire effect. https://youarenotsosmart.com/2011/06/10/the-backfire-effect/
In the era of the “double down”, it’s unlikely that anything will pry him out of office. This is the same person who said “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
There are ways around the Backfire Effect. Look into Peter Boghossian’s “street epistemology.”
The only issue is it really only works one person at a time, and slowly.
I don’t think the Comey firing and his memos alone will bring Trump down. What will bring him down is what Comey was getting too close to — evidence of treason. A likely scenario is that Trump resigns and Pence pardons him.
This will only happen if Pence is sure he won’t be able to win a 2020 term, as it would otherwise be political suicide.
Which may happen as he’s not a popular figure, although even he could have a chance if Hillary decides to run again.
There’s a precedent.
This will have little immediate effect. Republicans taking action would require admitting their stupidity and irresponsibility. The more this continues the more stupid they will look. The disasters will continue! Hopefully with many in the FBI pissed off at Trump, as in the case of Watergate, the cover-up will fail and an FBI source (as in Watergate) will reveal the truth.
Since you mention Watergate, I would recommend all those who did not live through that saga or did not pay attention, this is now almost like the Watergate moment. When they finally got the tape of Nixon in the oval office with his associate, just a few days after the break in, discussing the fact that Haldlenman, I believe it was, should get over to the CIA and get them to stop the FBI from the investigation. That was the clincher because that was obstruction. What do you think Trump did in the February meeting? It is the same thing only worse because you can pile on all these other events that match up perfectly.
I said when he got in, on WEIT somewhere, vote Trump, get Pence… whichever, sorry for you USA… 😦
Unless he was stupid enough to tape the conversation, like Nixon, it will be treated as hearsay, and the Republican Congress will continue to refuse to act.
I love the mafia-like request. I hope you can see your way clear…
Brings to mind Henry II and Becket
There was an article in Bloomberg (I think) the other day, by an author of one of Trump’s bio. He said that Trump was always threatening that he was taping their conversations. Later, when they wound up in court, Trump admitted (claimed?) that that was just talk.
David Frum has made a most salient comment on all this. He points out that we know what Trump is and have got to shift our focus to the Republicans in Congress who are shielding him. Venting our outrage at Trump is pointless…he’s just glad to see his name in the news. Each new misdeed should entail an immediate pivot to the Republican leadership to demand they do something to stop this and prevent further misrule.
The good thing is, this should hurt Republicans in the midterms no matter what they do. Democrats need to be heavily involved in “get out the vote” activities. Republican turnout is usually higher than Democrats in midterms.
Trump’s career has been considered doomed so many times before (remember ‘pussygate’) that I hesitate to think it will be his end. As much as I would like to see it, I don’t think it will happen.
I bet none of this makes a dint on his supporters in the electorate – altho he is beginning to really disturb some republicans. From what I heard on the radio this morning under the constitution, if theres a court finding on the Flynn affair that he refuses or he refuses to testify or hand over papers regarding it to a Court then he can be impeached.
The Republicans in Congress are only concerned with retaining their offices and pushing through tax cuts for the rich. To retain their jobs, they need to have the support of the Republican base, which as of now still supports Trump. If this support significantly erodes (not likely), they will then move against Trump with the hope of getting him to resign. If this fails, they could then move to impeachment, which they would be loath to do, since it would be unprecedented for an impeachment effort to be initiated against a president of the same political party as the congressional majority. Thus, the congressional Republicans are between a rock and a hard place – damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Congressional Republicans would love to have Pence as president – a conventional politician and also an ultra-conservative tool and religious fanatic, who fully supports the Republicans’ far-right agenda. However, there is no easy way for this to come about. In the meantime, the up-to-now unthinkable is happening for the Democrats – a fighting chance to retake the House in 2018. This scares the Republicans more than anything.
I agree with the Douthat op ed that the 25th Amendment is the most appropriate way to remove Trump from office. He has shown that he is incompetent and unfit for office. It’s unlikely Trump will finish his term whether through impeachment or the 25th amendment. For the sake of country and the world, I hope he is out of office ASAP.
I don’t buy that one at all. Never been done before and not going to happen now. It is criminal action that will do in Trump and that is where we are now. If incompetence was going to get anywhere, they could have done that after one week.
How many “final blows” has Trump had to his campaign or his presidency? Every day brings another “final blow.”
It is difficult to know what exactly it would take for some Republicans to acknowledge Trump’s wrongdoings.
On the BBC’s World At One this lunchtime, Trump supporter and former CIA office Michael Scheuer denied there was anything wrong with Trump saying to Comey “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. He said it was up to Comey to respond to Trump’s words “No I can’t” or “Yes I can”, “there was no ‘I order you to stop this’, it was phrased as a question.”
This is an absurd defence, since Trump did *not* phrase it as a question, but as a desire (“I hope…”) and, even it were a question, it would *still* be wrong to pose that question to the head of an investigation into one of your lieutenants!
One despairs.
Impeachment isn’t a criminal matter; it’s political.
Politically, this is a disaster…but it’s not yet so bad that the Republicans will turn on him.
What is pretty clear, though, is that Drumpf is in a death spiral. It’s not going to get better, only worse — and his legislative agenda is dead in the water as a result.
Most rational actors would recognize that the Republicans are hopelessly lost in the Sunk Costs Fallacy, and that they’re long past the point where the costs for remaining invested in Drumpf far outweigh any benefits they might even merely hope to gain.
But cognitive dissonance is a powerful, merciless master, and it likely won’t be until after actual, visible casualties start to emerge that they’ll abandon ship.
P.S. The optics of Putin’s offer this morning to provide Congress with a transcript of Drumpf’s Oval Office conversation with the Russian spymaster are, perhaps, even worse than the optics of the meeting itself…. b&
What makes the Comey memo so damning is its contemporaneous nature. To believe it’s a false accounting of the conversation you’d have to believe that Comey meticulously planned a dishonest conspiracy to bring Trump down.
Good comment. And considering all other events in combination – lets just see who has the credibility, Trump or Comey.
I’m not sure that this is obstruction of justice because there needs to be a crime that is being investigated. Was the FBI investigating Flynn for a specific crime he was charged with? Or was this more part of a larger investigation of intelligence leaks to Russia, and not a criminal investigation*. If the former, “obstruction of justice” may not apply.
So on that technicality he may escape impeachment, but I agree with many posters here that this is more a question of when, not if, with Trump.
* I am not a lawyer so I could be 100% wrong about this.
The omnibus clause of the federal obstruction of justice statute, 18 USC section 1503(a), requires only that a person corruptly “endeavors to … interfere with … the due administration of justice.” There need not be an underlying crime proved, only that there was an ongoing criminal investigation. There certainly was such an investigation in this case, both of Michael Flynn (as well as others associated with the Trump campaign officials) and of the Russian hackers themselves.
Trump might resign in order to spend more time with his family :)once he’s signed a tax cut bill benefitting himself and received Pence’s assurance of a pardon but nobody’s going to bring him down. Trumps still polls 84% confidence among Republican voters.
Personally, I don’t think tRump will last though the summer. But then again, I didn’t see him in office at all. So grains-of-salt…
Yes, nothing in government happens quickly and again, the Nixon story is a good example. It took around two years for that helicopter ride to take place. This one has been moving faster because so much of it is self-inflicted. Trumps mouth moves quickly. As the republicans in so-called leadership positions begin coming around it will happen. The only thing left to see will be — Is Trump going to go quietly like Nixon or is he going to hang in there for an impeachment and trial?
Do I hear the fat lady singing yet?