Quote of the month: the scientist

I’m writing a piece that involves describing some accidental byproducts of pure scientific research that are enormously beneficial for our species, something which often happens and is used to justify funding pure science (it is one justification, but I prefer the notion that scientific knowledge enriches our species intellectually). I may include this quote from H. L. Mencken, which I love, but even if I don’t I wanted to put it up. I believe I’ve posted it before. (Mencken, by the way, could be considered one of the first New Atheists, for he wrote scathingly and widely about the foolishness of religion.)
“The value the world sets upon motives is often grossly unjust and inaccurate. Consider, for example, two of them: mere insatiable curiosity and the desire to do good. The latter is put high above the former, and yet it is the former that moves one of the most useful men the human race has yet produced: the scientific investigator. What actually urges him on is not some brummagem idea of Service, but a boundless, almost pathological thirst to penetrate the unknown, to uncover the secret, to find out what has not been found out before. His prototype is not the liberator releasing slaves, the good Samaritan lifting up the fallen, but a dog sniffing tremendously at an infinite series of rat-holes.”
I like this one:
“A Catholic priest who devotes himself to seismology or some other such safe science may become a competent technician and hence a useful man, but it is ridiculous to call him a scientist so long as he still believes in the virgin birth, the atonement or transubstantiation. It is, to be sure, possible to imagine any of these dogmas being true, but only at the cost of heaving all science overboard as rubbish. The priest’s reasons for believing in them is not only not scientific; it is violently anti-scientific.”
I would argue that transubstantiation presupposes the Thomistic distinction between ‘substance’ and ‘accident’ which is untenable in the light of modern physics.
Further, the atonement as understood in the West violates basic fundamentals of good ethics (as Thomas Paine has well-argued.)
Finally, the virgin birth is at the very least highly improbable, but furthermore there are clear historical inconsistencies between the two accounts of the birth of Jesus.
Thus, these teachings are not just high-flown speculation, but there is actual good counter-reasons to rule them out.
Sounds as if you and Mencken are in complete accord.
Jenner’s curiosity about milkmaids and cowpox saved far more lives than all the do-good preaching in the world.
That Asimov quote was my first thought, too.
That’s a wonderful quote. It really strikes a satisfying chord for me, thanks for sharing it.
There are worse things to be known for sniffing around than rat-holes.
Very cool quote. And it’s not just scientific curiosity that should be valued, but curiosity in general. The thirst for knowledge should be a quality that’s encouraged, especially in whatever field a person is most interested in.
I really enjoyed that quite because I find that it really encapsulates that science is the quintessential factor in the expansion of human intelligence. All products of science intentional and unintentional have stemmed from the internal curiosity that we all have engrained in us. To sum shortly I feel the efforts to justify the “natural numinous” within the human spirit and our desire to seek and feel the sense of a higher power is just a further example of the indoctrination and constraints that religion and conservative methodology has placed on the human psyche. Really good quote!
I have a love-hate relationship with Mencken.
He was quasi-racist although he opposed any persecution or oppression based on race. (He definitely opposed the Nazis treatment of Jews although he outspokenly did not like Jews.)
Furthermore, he did not believe in higher math and was skeptical of some modern physics. He thought modern probability theory and mathematical concepts of infinity to be trash, and was utterly dismissive of quantum physics and relativity theory.
Of Einstein’s theory of gravity, Mencken said, “”in the long run his curved space may be classed with the psychosomatic bumps of Gall and Spurzheim”.
He was also an admirer of Ayn Rand and not a fan of democracy, which clearly separates him from all of the four Horsemen as well as from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, A.C. Grayling, P.Z. Myers, Paul Kurtz, etc. etc.
Mencken’s nemesis at Scopes, William Jennings Bryan, is probably the last opponent of Darwin to be also politically a progressive populist, strongly in favor of women’s suffrage and opposed to the gold standard 🙂 (also in favor of Prohibition 😦 ). WJB was dead-wrong on Darwin, but wasn’t the idiot rube that Mencken made him out to be.
But when on the right side, Mencken was as funny as Christopher Hitchens.
Sinclair Lewis dedicated “Elmer Gantry” to him.
Mencken is nothing if not vivid. You can usually count on him to cough up an exotic word, too. I’ve been collecting such words since college, but don’t recall ever making the acquaintance of “brummagem” before. (Ol’ H.L. seemed to keep a trove of such pejoratives at the ready to rain down on the objects of his wrath.)