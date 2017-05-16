Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Hello on a lovely (so far) Tuesday, May 16, 2017. It’s National Barbecue Day, celebrating one of America’s great contributions to world cuisine (yes, I know other lands have simulacra of BBQ, but I’ve never had better examples of the genre than a good BBQ Texas brisket or Chicago-style rib tips). In Iraq, it’s Mass Graves Day, a sad occasion.

On this day in 1770, Marie Antoinette, only 14, married Louis-Auguste, just a year older, and who later became King Louis XVI. In 1868, President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial ended, with Johnson narrowly escaping conviction (by one vote) in the Senate. On this day in 1929, the first Academy Awards ceremony took place, with Wings (featuring Gary Cooper and Clara Bow) winning best picture. Here’s the trailer:

On May 16, 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising ended, with nearly ever Jew captured or killed (13,000 of the latter); most of the survivors died in concentration camps. Here are some of the doomed survivors:

Notables born on this day include Henry Fonda (1905), Studs Terkel (1912), Liberace (1919), and Adrienne Rich (1929). Those who died on this day include Django Reinhardt (1953), James Agee (1955), Andy Kaufman (1984), and both Sammy Davis, Jr, and Jim Henson (1990). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows her obsessive interests in birds as she goes for walkies with Cyrus and Malgorzata:

Hili: Do you hear birds singing? Malgorzata: Yes, I do. Hili: Interesting.

In Polish:

Hili: Słyszysz ten śpiew ptaków?

Małgorzata: Słyszę.

Hili: Interesujący.

In Wloclawek, Leon and staff have gone for a hike; apparently there are beavers near!

Leon: Let’s go and see how our beavers are.

And in Winnipeg, here’s Gus in the Garden with Flowers: