Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have a melange of photos today (don’t forget to send yours in!). The first shows a lovely bird, and is contributed by reader Don Breden:

Such a beautiful bird and a fine songster, too. The ornithologist at the Fairbanks Museum in nearby St. Johnsbury, Ruth Crane, used to say that the rose-breasted sounds like a robin who’s had singing lessons.

You can listen to several songs of this species

From Roger Latour:

This larva is of the species Papilio cresphontes, the giant swallowtail. It is a new species in Southern Quebec, having found its way north recently from the USA.

Having seen an adult lazily flying above a trail and noticing the prickly ash, I decided to have a look around and found a larva. In natural light the beast is not easily spotted, and when you do it looks like a fat bird dropping. The forest was dark, even by the path where the common prickly-ash (Zanthoxylum americanum) is usually found. I had to use the flash to get these close-up pictures.

The female will pretty much lay its eggs only on these bushes (over here, anyway). We are lucky to have this small tree species and that the swallowtail has found it!

When I asked Roger if these might not also be snake mimics (a case of double mimicry), he replied: