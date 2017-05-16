Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have a melange of photos today (don’t forget to send yours in!). The first shows a lovely bird, and is contributed by reader Don Breden:
Here’s a rose-breasted grosbeak [Pheucticus ludovicianus] visiting the deck on a rainy Mother’s Day . . .Such a beautiful bird and a fine songster, too. The ornithologist at the Fairbanks Museum in nearby St. Johnsbury, Ruth Crane, used to say that the rose-breasted sounds like a robin who’s had singing lessons.
You can listen to several songs of this species here.
From Roger Latour:
This larva is of the species Papilio cresphontes, the giant swallowtail. It is a new species in Southern Quebec, having found its way north recently from the USA.
Having seen an adult lazily flying above a trail and noticing the prickly ash, I decided to have a look around and found a larva. In natural light the beast is not easily spotted, and when you do it looks like a fat bird dropping. The forest was dark, even by the path where the common prickly-ash (Zanthoxylum americanum) is usually found. I had to use the flash to get these close-up pictures.
The female will pretty much lay its eggs only on these bushes (over here, anyway). We are lucky to have this small tree species and that the swallowtail has found it!
When I asked Roger if these might not also be snake mimics (a case of double mimicry), he replied:
Yes it has been suggested, to vipers specifically: “Does defensive posture increase mimetic fidelity of caterpillars with eyespots to their putative snake models?” (free PDF)
And from Stephen Barnard in Idaho (this is Matthew Cobb’s favorite bird):
Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica). This bird was extremely trusting: my dogs were running around right by the pole it was perched on.
Great!
People – which Sibley should I get?! Or what is YOUR favorite?
amazing pics. Well done.. Nice to share them for others to appreciate. I love photography but birds? Nope! cannot do.. thanks Eve
Very good, everyone.
The giant swallowtail caterpillar is an incredible bird dropping mimic in its earlier instars, where it goes for the wet ‘n juicy kind of bird poo. But it transitions to the appearance that we see here once it gets larger.
When did Stephen switch from bird pictures with a camera to pictures with a microscope?
That barn swallow staring me down, I can imagine a T Rex looking at me as dinner.