Researcher: Human sense of smell better than everyone thinks; may rival that of dogs!

John P. McGann of the Department of Psychology at Rutgers University has spent fourteen years looking at the olfactory (smelling) system of mammals, and has published a new paper in Science suggesting that what we think we know about our own sniffing ability, compared to the reputed Super Sniffers of dogs and rodents, is wrong. McGann suggests, to a fanfare of publicity in various venues, that we’re not that bad: in fact, he notes that humans may be just as good as dogs and mice at detecting odors.

His paper is referenced below, and access is free if you have the free and legal Unpaywall extension (get it!).

McGann suggests that the presumed olfactory inferiority of humans is based on observations of the relatively small size of human olfactory lobes in the brain—observations made by Broca and other early neuroanatomists, and promulgated by Freud, who said that the absence of an acute sense of smell in humans led to sexual repression, since sex was partly based on odors. After reviewing the historical evidence, McGann gives his biological evidence. Here are his main points:

Although the relative size of olfactory lobes compared to brain size as a whole is smaller in humans than in rodents, the absolute size if the lobes is much larger.

This shows the relative sizes of human and mouse olfactory lobes; the mouse lobe is much larger relative to its whole brain:

But the absolute size of the human bulb, which McGann sees as one key to good olfaction, is much larger than that of the mouse:

Further, the absolute number of neurons in mammalian olfactory bulbs is relatively constant (McGann sees that as an indicator of smelling ability as well).

This graph shows that the number of neurons in the olfactory regions varies among mammal species by less than a factor of ten, regardless of the much larger variation in body size—and humans aren’t particularly low:

Data showing a larger number of inactivated olfactory genes in humans compared to dogs and mice is questionable.

In Why Evolution is True, I noted that many human “olfactory receptor genes”, each binding to a separate molecule and allowing us to smell it, have been inactivated by mutations: they’re dead “pseudogenes”. As McGann reports, humans have 1000 such genes, but “only” (his quotes) 390 of them code for receptor proteins. In contrast, mice have 1300 such genes, of which 1000 code for proteins. This has been taken as evidence that mice can smell a lot more acutely than can humans. But McGann points out that 60% of the human pseudogenes are transcribed into messenger RNA in the nose.

But that’s weak evidence, as we already know that many pseudogenes are transcribed into RNA but not translated into proteins, so this says nothing about the number of OR proteins made in humans versus mice. Besides, even if every transcribed pseudogene in humans was made into an active, odor-receptive protein, there would still be 1000 active genes in mice versus about 750 in humans. Further, McGann didn’t do the comparison for pseudogenes in dogs or mice.

Here’s a table from a 2007 PLoS paper by Nimura and Nei showing those three species. If McGann wants to make the pseudiogene argument for human sniffing, he has to take into account the data below, and the possibility that many dog, mouse, and rat pseudogenes may also produce receptor proteins. Thus, I’m not convinced by his pseudogene evidence. (Note that every olfactory gene in cetaceans like whales is a pseudogene, suggesting they really aren’t used to smell, as those genes aren’t functional underwater.)

The structure of the olfactory system differs between humans and other mammals.

These difference include a larger number of glomeruli (cluster of nerve receptors) in the human olfactory bulb compared to rodents, and the observation that the bits of human cortex used for processing olfaction is more “elaborate” (i.e., has more neural connections) than in other species. To me, this says little about the relative abilities of humans vs. other mammals to detect odors.

The most crucial question, however, involves not just neurons or pseudogenes but is this: “How many different odors can humans detect compared to, say, dogs and mice, and do we detect them at different thresholds?” It’s classically assumed that dogs and mice are better sniffers than are humans, but McGann said the data are not convincing, are based on anecdotes, and also rely on tests of molecules that humans wouldn’t have been selected during their evolution to smell anyway. Here are a few quotes (my emphasis if you want just the high spots):

Human olfaction is excellent and impactful Historical and anatomical expectations aside, is the human olfactory sense actually impoverished? No, the human olfactory system is excellent, although it depends on the criteria employed. For instance, dogs may be better than humans at discriminating the urines on a fire hydrant and humans may be better than dogs at discriminating the odors of fine wine, but few such comparisons have actual experimental support. When properly tested, the primate olfactory system is highly sensitive to many odors and can exert strong influences on behavior, physiology, and emotions. Humans with intact olfactory systems can detect virtually all volatile chemicals larger than an atom or two, to the point that it has been a matter of scientific interest to document the few odorants that some people cannot smell (i.e., specific anosmias). A prominent recent study calculated that we could also tell virtually all odors apart, with an estimated ability to discriminate more than 1 trillion potential compounds . Although this exact number is highly sensitive to the assumptions made, it is clear that the human olfactory system is excellent at odor discrimination, far better even than the putative 10,000 odors claimed by folk wisdom and poorly sourced introductory psychology textbooks. One key insight in comparing the olfactory system of primates and other animals has been that different species have different sensitivities to different odorants. . . . A recent experiment tested olfactory thresholds for six sulfur-containing odors in mice, spider monkeys, and humans.mRelative olfactory sensitivity varied with odorant : Humans were three orders of magnitude more sensitive than mice or monkeys to 3-mercapto-3-methylbuytl-formate, with all 12 human subjects outperforming all of the individual animals, yet all 12 humans were worse than all of the mice (and comparable to the spider monkeys) on 3-mercapto-3-methylbutan-3-ol. Overall, the humans were most sensitive to two of the six odorants, whereas the mice were most sensitive to four of the odorants. This finding complements older literature. . . Human behavior is strongly influenced by olfaction. Environmental odors can prime specific memories and emotions, influence autonomic nervous system activation, shape perceptions of stress and affect, and prompt approach and avoidance behavior . Humans can follow outdoor scent trails and even exhibit dog-like casting behavior when trails change direction . The human olfactory system also plays a major, sometimes unconscious, role in communication between individuals. Each person produces a distinct odor that reflects not only dietary and environmental factors but also interacts with the immune system’s “self/non-self” histocompatibility markers to incorporate genetic information that permits the discrimination of kin from non-kin . The contents of this “body odor cocktail” are interpreted in parallel with environmental odors in the brain and can drive mate and food choice, as well as communicating information about anxiety and aggression in other people. We even appear to unconsciously smell our hands after shaking hands with strangers [JAC: Not me!], suggesting an unexpected olfactory component to this common social interaction. Although many of these olfactory experiences do not recruit attentional resources, they can be exceptionally salient in traumatic circumstances . When such circumstances result in posttraumatic stress disorder, olfactory hallucinations frequently become part of the symptomology.

Well. it’s clear from this (assuming McGann is right) that we need good comparative tests involving a variety of different molecules—not just molecules that would have been important in species’ evolutionary past—before we can say that the bloodhound is a better tracker by odor than is a human. But statements like “human behavior is strongly influenced by olfaction” says nothing about our relative sniffability compared to other species. This kind of writing is, I think, a bit tendentious. The Guardian has a summary article about this paper, and shows that our own Matthew Cobb, who studies olfaction in flies for a living, thought the paper was great: Matthew Cobb, professor of zoology at Manchester University, said the review had altered his own perspective on a study that he has focused on for much of his career. “We have this myth that humans can’t smell very much,” he said. “McGann’s exploring the actual evidence for that, which it turns out is fairly poor. It’s going to change my teaching next year.” But others disagree: Alexandra Horowitz, a scientist at Barnard College in New York, whose work focusses on canine olfaction, notes that while dogs track scents, find drugs and detect ovarian cancer in plasma samples, humans merely “notice if there is a bad smell on the train or someone has been cooking when we come home.” “That there are olfactory specialists, such as perfumers or animal trackers indicates that with attention, we can get much better,” she added. “But not dog-level.” While I’m not an expert like Matthew or Alexandra, my own take is that this paper is provocative and convinces me that more experiments need to be done, especially involving the ability of different species to detect different odors. Perhaps we’ve been too cavalier in our claims that humans are an auditory and visual species while dogs and mice depend more on olfaction. Old assumptions may be wrong, and McGann’s paper is useful for re-examining a famous set of such assumptions. He may be right, but I’m not convinced that his data show that. At best they show that we need to provisionally withdraw the common claim that we can’t smell as well as mice and dogs. (One thing I can say, though, is that humans smell better than dogs, especially wet dogs! I’ll be here all week, folks.)

McGann, J. P. 2017. Poor human olfaction is a 19th-century myth. Science Vol. 356, Issue 6338,DOI: 10.1126/science.aam7263