Richard Dawkins writes to the Irish Times, offering himself for arrest

Okay, Ireland, you nation with your stupid blasphemy laws: here’s a good test case for you. Arrest Richard Dawkins!

Here’s a week-old letter from Dawkins to the Irish Times:

Sir, – As a gesture of solidarity with Stephen Fry, I quote a sentence from my book, The God Delusion: “The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.” Every one of these adjectives is amply documented, with full biblical citations, in Dan Barker’s book, God: The Most Unpleasant Character in All Fiction. I shall be giving a public lecture in the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on June 12th, and I shall therefore be available for arrest on a charge of blasphemy. – Yours, etc, RICHARD DAWKINS, New College, Oxford.

Unlike Stephen Fry, Dawkins will actually be in Ireland when he blasphemes. Now surely he’ll be protected by a loophole in the 2009 Defamation Act, which states, as pointed out by Grania:

It shall be a defence to proceedings for an offence under this section for the defendant to prove that a reasonable person would find genuine literary, artistic, political, scientific, or academic value in the matter to which the offence relates. (Art. 36.3)

If Dawkins can’t get himself taken in charge of the Gardaí (the Irish cops), then the law is worthless. But we knew that already.