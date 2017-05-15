Richard Dawkins writes to the Irish Times, offering himself for arrest

Okay, Ireland, you nation with your stupid blasphemy laws: here’s a good test case for you. Arrest Richard Dawkins!
Here’s a week-old letter from Dawkins to the Irish Times:
Sir, – As a gesture of solidarity with Stephen Fry, I quote a sentence from my book, The God Delusion: “The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.”
Every one of these adjectives is amply documented, with full biblical citations, in Dan Barker’s book, God: The Most Unpleasant Character in All Fiction.
I shall be giving a public lecture in the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on June 12th, and I shall therefore be available for arrest on a charge of blasphemy.
– Yours, etc,
RICHARD DAWKINS,
New College,
Oxford.
Unlike Stephen Fry, Dawkins will actually be in Ireland when he blasphemes. Now surely he’ll be protected by a loophole in the 2009 Defamation Act, which states, as pointed out by Grania:
It shall be a defence to proceedings for an offence under this section for the defendant to prove that a reasonable person would find genuine literary, artistic, political, scientific, or academic value in the matter to which the offence relates. (Art. 36.3)
If Dawkins can’t get himself taken in charge of the Gardaí (the Irish cops), then the law is worthless. But we knew that already.
Genius!!!
“The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.”
This doesn’t really qualify as blasphemy since Genesis clearly states that “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him.” So according to that, this description of God would seem pretty accurate–no?
Great idea! Kudos to Dawkins! Whether or not the authorities take the bait (unlikely), the publicity will help push forward the demand to repeal this ridiculous law. Every religion blasphemes against every other. Blasphemy laws simply do not work in an open society where more than one religion is permitted to exist.
Jesus blows his nose and looks at it.
Come at me, Ireland!
Well that’s right, the defense is so broad that any statement would have to be gratuitous and completely lacking in any merit, however defined, whatsoever. Perhaps “God eats shit” without any context to the statement. Maybe Dawkins should sell “God eats shit” T shirts at his talk to promote the possibility of an arrest and prosecution?
Also of course “Jesus eats his bogeys” Dawkins could offer a range of T shirts
“Hey,that looks like me!”
How does Ireland’s blasphemy law comport with EU human rights legislation? I guess that’s why it is unenforcable. 😆
Given that the Republic has managed to immiserate generations of women with anti abortion laws I wouldn’t get your hopes up of the European courts interfering.