Readers’ wildlife photographs

Reader B. Wilson sent some photos of a lovely larva, and this information (photos are by Nick, her business partner):

Sere are two photos of a caterpillar of Lorquin’s Admiral (Limenitis lorquini) on Hooker’s Willow (Salix hookeriana). The adult is black, white, and orange, no doubt threatening toxic chemicals. The larva seems to be imitating a bird dropping, though those funny antennae-like things may provide a line of chemical defense. Photo and plant identification by Nick Otting. Caterpillar identification by Paul Hammond.

Here’s a photo of the adult taken from Wikipedia:

Darryl Ernst sent a bunch of swell bird pictures, but today I’ll show just two: they’re of the sandhill crane:

A sandhill crane (Grus canadensis) taking a moment to preen. I really like the lighting in this, and the following, images. It is evening, just on the verge of poor lighting conditions.

This image is of the same sandhill crane with its mate and two chicks foraging among the reeds. This is the same mated pair I’ve mentioned before, that we have observed for 5 or 6 years now. They’ve raised a pair of chicks each year. Though not in these pictures a pair of adolescents, presumably from the previous year, were also foraging around the reeds with the rest of the family.

And three photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, with his captions.

Violet-green Swallow (Tachycineta thalassina). There were four species of swallow feeding on a midge emergence this morning, all mixed together: Violet-green, Tree, Barn, and Northern Rough-winged. Hundreds of individuals.

Below: not a good photo of a Wilson’s Snipe [Gallinago delicata]… but interesting. For weeks I’ve been hearing a low pitched, spooky whistling sound and have had trouble locating the source. It seemed to be coming from all different directions. Eventually, I saw some small birds way high up that were making the noise, flying in pairs and in circles, but they were far too high to identify. I asked birders, listened to recorded calls of suspects — no luck. After many fruitless attempts, I managed to photograph one with a supertelephoto lens. (Getting the autofocus to lock on to a tiny, fast moving object was a challenge.) They’re snipe, it’s a mating ritual, and they make the noise with specialized tail feathers. Learned something new today. There’s a lot of information and strange facts about these unusual birds here: Strange fact example: Although only the female tends the eggs and nestlings, Wilson’s Snipe parents split up the siblings once they’re ready to fledge. The male takes the two oldest; the female takes the younger two with her. After they leave the nest the mates have no further contact. They remind me of Kiwis in their morphology, but they’re much smaller and are exceptionally fast and powerful fliers.

Here’s another snipe photo from this morning (May 9):

Here’s a recording of the snipe’s call I heard. It’s called “winnowing”.

A very sharp photo of a Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):