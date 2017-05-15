Offense culture at my own school: student party reported as racist because its theme was “construction workers”, and it was held on May 5

Last week the local student newspaper (the Maroon) published several letters and editorials expressing outrage about a party apparently held by a fraternity at the University of Chicago. The outrage seemed to be connected with racism, cultural appropriation, and the Cinco de Mayo holiday; but I couldn’t make out what was going on. Some of the letters, like this one, were so badly written I couldn’t understand them (note to students: please explain your topic at the beginning of your piece.)

Then I found out from an article in the paper that a local fraternity, FIJI (Phi Gamma Delta) was being accused of all sorts of bad things because it held a party on May 5—Cinco de Mayo. Was the party Mexican-themed, causing outrage and accusations of cultural appropriation? Did the students wear serapes or sombreros? No. The theme was construction. Yes, as in “construction of buildings”.

It turns out that the FIJI house had been under renovation for two years, and the fraternity (none of these formally affiliated with the University) were celebrating the completion of renovations with a party. Attendees were invited to wear construction-worker outfits and “get hammered” (U.S. slang for “get drunk”). Here’s the original announcement, as the paper reports:

The original cover photo of the event pictured four FIJI brothers with Photoshopped construction hats, with the party title “FIJI Presents: Get Hammered.”. . . The theme was later changed, and the time of the event was switched to midnight—changing the date of the party from May 5 to May 6, after the end of Cinco de Mayo.

But there was a mistake, though it didn’t figure in the subsequent conflagration:

One fraternity brother also posted on the event page, “What’s the mustache policy for tonight? Asking for an amigo.”

That’s all that happened, but it was enough to start a fracas here.

As the College Fox reported (verified by the Maroon article):

The left-wing Latino student group MEChA issued a veiled threat May 4 to anyone who might violate “the fine line between celebrating culture on a national holiday and undermining the cultural dignity of a group through ignorant and ill-intentioned appropriation.” (Note to MEChA: May 5 is not a national holiday in Mexico.)

After “individuals wearing hard hats, reflective construction vests, and overalls” were spotted at the party, several multicultural organizations penned an open letter calling the party “racially insensitive.” It discloses that a MEChA member directly asked a party organizer to change the construction theme, and that person agreed. Because some people showed up in construction gear anyway, FIJI showed its “privilege and authority by blatantly disregarding the concerns of marginalized groups without facing disciplinary actions,” the letter says: “Moreover, this event was an attack on the mental and emotional well-being of marginalized students on campus.” The “veiled threat” didn’t even say anything about mustaches; it simply mentioned the “potential for yet another incident of collective, overt, and insensitive racial stereotyping.” (The letter was co-signed by the Organization of Latin American Students, the Organization of Black Students, and the African Caribbean Students Organization.) On May 8, another letter was written by the same group, expressing outrage that the construction-themed party had apparently place after being told the theme would be altered. Here’s a screenshot of part of that letter:

I don’t get it. It wasn’t a racist party, but one highlighting construction of the FIJI house. I’m truly baffled at how anybody could consider that offensive—unless the party was on Cinco de Mayo (a Friday)—but even that’s not offensive, as there was no Mexican theme. Is nobody supposed to hold a party on that date? Apparently not.

Nevertheless, the fraternity issued an abject apology, which included this:

Unfortunately this [an admonition to the members to abjure construction-themed clothing] did not dissuade some brothers from wearing construction themed attire. . . . We would like to express our sincerest apologies to any individual who may have felt discriminated against by the event. We should have been more proactive in preventing any sort of perceived discrimination to be involved in our event. Our intent was only to host an event in celebration of the (near) completion of the lengthy construction process of our house, which is still ongoing. The intent was entirely positive, and in no way meant to belittle any people group. Still, unintended consequences are consequences. Going forward, this will not happen again. While unintentional, it is unacceptable that people felt marginalized in any way by the event. For all future FIJI events, the entire cabinet will have to approve the theme unanimously. Further, we do ask from now on, that the president is contacted directly when concerns about an event or theme arise. The email address of the president of the chapter for any given year can be found on the FCS website, fraternitiescommittedtosafety.com. FIJI was and is meant to represent a safe space on the University’s campus, and we fell short of our goal. We again apologize to any individual or groups that may have felt marginalized by the event. Sincerely,

Clyde Anderson

President, Chi Upsilon chapter of Phi Gamma Delta

And the party was reported to the University’s Bias Response Team as a racist event:

First-year and MEChA chair of community engagement Andrés Cruz Leland says he saw individuals dressed in construction gear at the FIJI party from his window in Max Palevsky East. “I glanced out and could see various, I assume, FIJI brothers in construction hats, as well as vests and overalls. So I was immediately extremely alarmed and frustrated because I thought that this would not be happening at all that night and they had made it very clear that they did not want that to happen and were doing their best not to have this stereotype of Mexicans be portrayed on Cinco de Mayo,” Cruz Leland said in an interview with The Maroon. “But that was not the case at all.” Cruz Leland thought at the time that immediate action was necessary, primarily because some students were considering a violent response. He contacted his Resident Heads (RHs), who informed him of the various avenues he could use to report the incident, namely the Bias Response Team and administrators addressing Title IX. According to Cruz Leland, at around 11 p.m., his RHs filed an incident report with the Assistant Dean of Housing on-call that night. “It was made clear in the conversation with the Assistant Dean that this was seen by me as a racist event,” he said.

Fortunately, the University of Chicago found no grounds for complaint, with the Maroon reporting that “the administration [did] not see this incident as harassment as it was neither ‘pervasive’ nor did it occur on multiple occasions.”

But suppose it had: suppose there were two construction-themed parties? What then?

I’m truly puzzled by how this event could be construed, even by the most delicate snowflake, as racist or offensive. Can someone enlighten me? This is especially distressing to me as it’s happening on my campus, and I see stuff like this almost daily. I’m living right in the middle of the Rise of the Student Outrage Culture, and it’s not pretty. Students seem to be looking for an excuse to be offended and outraged.

At any rate, Bias Response Teams are proliferating in American colleges and universities, and they can have a chilling effect on free speech. Check out the “further reading” below.

h/t: timberhoood

