New meanings

I’ve a busy day, so posting will be light and laden with persiflage. Here’s some:

I was, as usual, reading “Left wing” websites during lunch, and I realized that one frequently sees the word “haters” used to refer to those who are critical of a person or phenomenon—in other words, “critics.”  Many of these critics don’t have any real hatred for anything, but do have issues (or even dislikes) for ideas or behaviors. The word “hater” is used by the Left simply to dismiss such folks, much as one’s enemies are automatically deemed “Nazis” or “white supremacists” (I’ve been called the latter).

So I thought I’d start a list noting the redefinition of political terms. These are for the Left, the area I know best, but feel free below to add terms from all shades of the political spectrum.

Haters“:   Those people who are critics of your behavior or views, or of behaviors and views that comport with your ideology

Hate speechH”:  Speech that you don’t like, often because it doesn’t comport with your ideology

Cultural appropriation“: The new phrase replacing “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Please give others in the comments. I could go on, but I have deadlines. . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 15, 2017 at 1:01 pm and filed under grammar and language. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Paul Davies
    Posted May 15, 2017 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    ideologue: someone with ideas you don’t share
    accommodationist: pragmatic / not extremist

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: