New meanings

I’ve a busy day, so posting will be light and laden with persiflage. Here’s some:

I was, as usual, reading “Left wing” websites during lunch, and I realized that one frequently sees the word “haters” used to refer to those who are critical of a person or phenomenon—in other words, “critics.” Many of these critics don’t have any real hatred for anything, but do have issues (or even dislikes) for ideas or behaviors. The word “hater” is used by the Left simply to dismiss such folks, much as one’s enemies are automatically deemed “Nazis” or “white supremacists” (I’ve been called the latter).

So I thought I’d start a list noting the redefinition of political terms. These are for the Left, the area I know best, but feel free below to add terms from all shades of the political spectrum.

“Haters“: Those people who are critics of your behavior or views, or of behaviors and views that comport with your ideology “Hate speechH”: Speech that you don’t like, often because it doesn’t comport with your ideology “Cultural appropriation“: The new phrase replacing “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Please give others in the comments. I could go on, but I have deadlines. . .