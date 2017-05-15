Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

As the Aussies say, “Gooday, mates”. It’s May 15, 2017, and another damn Monday. It’s slso National Chocolate Chip Day, promulgated by Big Chocolate. Meh. But I am celebrating International Conscientious Objectors Day, as I was one of them. I abjure violence (though I likely would have fought in a “just war” like WWII), and the last time I hit someone was in about 1964, when a group of guys at my school bus stop called me a “dirty Jew.” I should have just taken the beating without fighting back.

According to Wikipedia, on this day in 1618, “Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).” Check the link for all three laws. On May 15, 1776 the Continental Congress was told by its Virginia delegation to draft a resolution of independence from Great Britain, which became the Declaration of Independence adopted on July 4 of that year. On this day in 1858, the Royal Opera House opened in Covent Garden, London. Eleven years later Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton formed the National Woman Suffrage Association in New York. In 1928, “Plane Crazy“, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon, was screened, but wasn’t released for a year (“Steamboat Willie” was the first Mickey cartoon formally released, and had sound); the version of “Plane Crazy” shown below was released with sound. Notice that Mickey had more rat-like features than the short-nosed mouse we came to love later; Steve Gould wrote about this neotenous transformation.

On this day in 1940, the first McDonald’s opened in San Bernardino, California, and on this day in 1941 Joe DiMaggio began his remarkable 56-game hitting streak with the Yankees, a record that still stands. Gould, a baseball maven, called that streak “the most extraordinary thing that ever happened in American sports.” Finally, it was exactly nine years ago that California became the second U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage (Massachusetts preceded it by four years.

Notable folk born on this day include Pierre Curie (1859), Katherine Anne Porter (1890), Mikhail Bulgakov (1891; read The Master and Margarita!), Richard J. Daley (1902), Roger Ailes (1940), Brian Eno (1948), and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (1981). Those who died on this day include Emily Dickinson (1886), Edward Hopper (1967), Jerry Falwell (exactly ten years ago, not buried in a matchbox), and Carlos Fuentes (2012). Have a Hopper (below): “Morning Sun”, painted in 1952, ten years after Hopper’s most famous painting, “Nighthawks“, which lives here in Chicago:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili cuts off poor Cyrus cold:

Cyrus: People think… Hili: It’s not always a good thing.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Ludzie myślą…

Hili: To nie zawsze jest dobre.

And in Wloclawek, Mr. Leon was lazing about yesterday:

Leon: There is nothing like a cardboard Sunday.