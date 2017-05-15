“Ignorance = God”: Dawkins’s replacement makes noises about abandoning his nonbelief

Charles Simonyi, who made millions at Microsoft, is a lover of science. You may remember him, for in 1995 he endowed the Simonyi Professorship of the Public Understanding of Science at Oxford University. The first recipient of that chair was of course Richard Dawkins, who held the position until 2008. The second and current occupant is currently Marcus du Sautoy, a professor of mathematics. So far du Sautoy hasn’t produced a body of popular writing anywhere comparable to that of Dawkins, but really. who could? Still, can you name any popular works du Sautoy? Surely he should be well known by now for his science writing.

Well, perhaps I’ve missed it. But he published a “trade” (popular) book in April: The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys to the Frontiers of Science, which Amazon describes this way (my emphasis):

In The Great Unknown, one of the world’s most brilliant mathematicians takes us into the minds of science’s greatest innovators as he probes the many mysteries we have yet to solve. From the very large to the very small, from the distant future to the deep past, from the complexities of the human brain to the infinities of mathematics, Marcus du Sautoy invites us to join him on a journey to the seven frontiers of knowledge, the outer edges where scientists are actively grappling with the unknown. Can we locate consciousness in the brain? What is dark energy made of? Can we speak of time before the Big Bang? Is it possible to predict the future? At once exhilarating and mind bending, The Great Unknown will challenge you to think in new ways about every aspect of the known world. Du Sautoy reminds us that major breakthroughs were often ridiculed at the time of their discovery and invites us to consider big questions—about who we are and the nature of God—that even the most creative scientists have yet to answer definitively.

Oy! God? What kind of successor to Dawkins is this man? Well, du Sautoy explains a bit more in a new profile by John Farrell in Forbes, “It’s time to add the human element to the ‘great unknown'”, and what he said is a bit distressing (I’m sure it would distress Richard as well). Read and weep; note that the piece is two pages long:

Just out from Viking, The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To the Frontiers of Science certainly holds its own in the genre. The book reviews seven of the great puzzles challenging science: in chaos theory, fundamental particles, quantum mechanics, cosmology, the nature of time, the origin of human consciousness, and the very limits of the universe. Towards the end of his book The Great Unknown, mathematician Marcus du Sautoy finds himself reconsidering the question of God’s existence. . . . “I wonder, though, whether, as I come to the end of my exploration, I have changed my mind about declaring myself an atheist,” he writes. “With my definition of a God as that which we cannot know, to declare myself an atheist would mean that I believe there is nothing we cannot know.” Du Sautoy no longer believes that. “In some sense I think I have proved that this God does exist. The challenge now is to explore what quality this God has.”

Here in this tortured logic we see the most explicit statement of the “god of the gaps” argument I’ve read in a while. Du Sautoy proved that God exists because he defines “god” as “our ignorance about some phenomena”—and most of those phenomena, like the origin of consciousness, could in principle be addressed by science. Other phenomena, like how life really began, may forever elude us, but not because God is responsible. We just have no good way of getting the data! It’s as if you said “I will never know what Julius Caesar had for breakfast the day he was assassinated, and I will define that ignorance as God. Therefore I have proven in some sense that God exists. I am no longer an atheist!”

That is of course palpable nonsense, but Farrell at least calls him on it a bit:

In another sense, though, du Sautoy’s statement highlights the problem with so many recent popular science books. They always end without deeply considering the human element, an element that has given rise to entire fields of study–anthropology, sociology, comparative religion–that very rarely get any attention in popular science books dealing with the big questions.

Well, that’s not so, for there are tons of discussions of why people believe in God in popular science books, though that doesn’t really belong in popular science books. (It is treated, for instance, in The God Delusion and Breaking the Spell.) And the human element is a central part of science books like The Double Helix. And Farrell admits that:

But back to the human element. Du Sautoy shares with many physics-centered science writers the opinion that the version of God offered by most religions and cultures is a rather impoverished one. But I’m skeptical that he’s really devoted much time to looking into fields that study religion even just as a human activity, or to study the source texts of any particular tradition even if only as an exercise in how written texts themselves evolve and how each generation responds to their problems and contradictions. That’s what’s yet to be explored more fully in books like this latest otherwise absorbing entry in the genre of ‘what science hasn’t figured out yet’.

I don’t know if I’ll actually read this book, because the goddy stuff is just weird, and the argument, at least the one presented here, is ridiculous. If you’ve read it, weigh in below. It seems that in his Sophisticated Natural Theology™, the Charles Simonyi Professor may be bucking for a Templeton Prize.