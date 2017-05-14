Sunday: Hili dialogue

It is Sunday, May 14, 2017: Ceiling Cat’s Day of Rest. It’s also National Buttermilk Biscuit Day: a comestible largely unknown outside the U.S., but a perfect breakfast treat. And in Japan it’s the first day of the Imperial Festival of Izumo-taisha Shrine.

On this day in 1607, the colony of Jamestown was founded in Virginia. Exactly 36 years later, Louis XIV became king of France at the age of four. On May 14, 1787, the Constitutional Convention opened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding, and 12 years later Edward Jenner administered the first smallpox vaccination. On this day in 1804, Lewis and Clark began their famous expedition to the West. For you Kiwis, be aware that on this day in 1870, the first game of rugby in New Zealand was played between Nelson College and the Nelson Rugby Football Club. In 1925, Virginia Woolf published her famous novel Mrs, Dalloway. But it’s a sad day for Social Justice Warriors, because on May 14, 1948, Israel was declared as an independent state, It was immediately attacked by Arab states, and so began the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. Finally, on this day in 1998, the final episode of Seinfeld aired, I have to admit I never watched it much, but I did like Soup Nazi and the episode in which Kramer is kept up by the neon lights of a chicken joint across the street.

Notables born on this day include Ed Ricketts (1898), Charlotte Auerbach (1899), Bobby Darin (1936), George Lucas (1944), David Byrne (1952), and Cate Blanchett (1969).

Speaking of Bobby Darin, here’s a classic song that I really love; the tune was originally a French song called “La Mer”.

Here’s Kevin Spacey’s version; the vocal and physical resemblance to Darin is remarkable (Spacey played Darin in the movie named after this song ). I love it when Spacey does a twirl with Katie Couric; and the orchestration is great:

Those who died on this day include Emma Goldman (1940), Sidney Bechet (1959), Rita Hayworth (1987), and Frank Sinatra (1998). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today’s Hili Dialogue is enigmatic, and when I asked Malgorzata what it meant, she said, “It’s absurd; it doesn’t mean anything.” Interpret it as you will!

Hili: Do you have a hammer? A: No, why do you ask? Hili: Just out of curiosity.

In Polish:

Hili: Masz młotek?

Ja: Nie, dlaczego pytasz?

Hili: Tak tylko, z ciekawości.

And in Winnipeg, Gus is dozing in the yard. Is there anything sweeter than the peace of a sleeping cat?