Reader Bruce Lyon greets us this day with marine mammals. His notes are indented:
A couple of days ago Sanctuary Cruises, my favorite whale tour company, posted that the whale activity was going through the roof down at Moss Landing, including lots of orcas. The surf forecast for last Thursday was for unusually calm seas and since I get seasick on a swing, on the spur of the moment I decided to go whale watching. I was treated to a five hour spectacle—the best whale watching trip I have ever been on. We saw four whale species: 30-40 humpbacks (Megaptera novaeangliae), 10 orcas (two different groups) (Orcinus orca), 2 gray whales (Eschrichtius robustus) and, just before heading back into harbor, a magnificent blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) (the largest animal to have ever lived). Since it is also peak spring migration for birds, we also saw a good selection of seabirds.
A photographer who accompanies the tours (Chase Dekker) brought out his new drone and got some lovely video of the blue whale we saw. A couple of days earlier he got video of one of the same orca groups we observed. Both videos are posted on the tour company’s Facebook site [JAC: be sure to click the links; you won’t want to miss these videos]:
Whales are protected against harassment by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which means we are not allowed to do things that negatively affect their behavior. So, an obvious question is whether filming whales with a drone is a form of harassment. I have been studying animal behavior for four decade and to me the the answer is a resounding no! The photographer is a careful guy who thinks about what he is doing and he is aware that drones do disturb some animals (e.g. sea otters) but not others (whales). He was also filming the animals from well over 150 feet away. My sense is the whales are completely oblivious to drones. It would be interesting to see if the animals that are affected by drones are species that are vulnerable to predation from aerial predators. Colleagues of mine specifically tested the effects of drones on the elephant seals that breed north of Santa Cruz at Año Nuevo State Park. They concluded that drones have no effect on elephant seals. This is handy because they can now use drones to survey and map the seal population at the rookeries.A California sea lion (Zalophus californianus) checks us out as we leave the harbor:
As soon as we left the harbor, we repeatedly observed the sudden appearance of seething masses of hundreds of sea lions at the water’s surface. They appeared to concentrating schools of fish—we saw this happen 5 or 6 times and, each time, as soon as the sea lions began churning up the water two or three humpback whales would quickly join the feast.
Sea lions churning up the fish:
And then some humpbacks join the feast:
The orcas were magnificent and stole the show. We saw a couple of breachers, lots of tail slapping and at one point a group of seven raced along side our boat, matching our full speed for five minutes, leaping out of the water at times. The group of seven racing our boat eventually came in contact with a group of three animals that we had been observing earlier in the day. At this point the orcas were particularly active in terms of interesting behaviors and I wondered if this was because the two different groups came together, communicating and interacting with each other.
Below, the group of three orcas we had been following earlier— a male with his huge fin, a mom with a small fin and her baby that enjoyed slapping its tail every time it came to the surface:
Another view of the same group. The difference in fin size of males and females is notable and interesting:
The frisky male orca leaps out of the water. This group was friendly and came up to our boat to inspect us and then swam right under the boat:
A breacher:
Whenever we saw orcas we also saw black-browed albatross (Phoebastria nigripes), the first ones I have ever seen. The tour naturalist told us that the albatross are often found around the orcas— apparently they follow them, perhaps for scraps.
A black-footed albatross comes in to check out the orcas:
And then lands right beside the boat with a water ski technique:
Recently huge numbers of loons have been on the move, migrating towards their arctic tundra breeding grounds. A count done from land up the coast recorded over 60,000 loons passing by in one day. Below, a Pacific loon (Gavia pacifica) and common murre (Uria aalge) migrating north along the coast. I often see murres mixed in with the loons:
Recently, fork-tailed storm-petrels (Oceanodroma furcata) have showed up in large numbers unusually close to shore in Central California—they are normally found well offshore. One possibility is that recent strong offshore winds pushed shoreward. Here a petrel cruises by the boat:
A few days ago these petrels also showed up along the coast where I watch the peregrine falcons (Falco peregrinus). Being offshore birds, they seem to have little experience with peregrines and they are therefore sitting ducks. I watched the female falcon pick a petrel off the water, and she then brought it directly to the nest (below photo). The peregrines brought in two other petrels to the nest and I expect there were several others brought in when I was not watching the birds. Like snatching up bits of popcorn!
