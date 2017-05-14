Reader Bruce Lyon greets us this day with marine mammals. His notes are indented:

A couple of days ago Sanctuary Cruises, my favorite whale tour company, posted that the whale activity was going through the roof down at Moss Landing, including lots of orcas. The surf forecast for last Thursday was for unusually calm seas and since I get seasick on a swing, on the spur of the moment I decided to go whale watching. I was treated to a five hour spectacle—the best whale watching trip I have ever been on. We saw four whale species: 30-40 humpbacks (Megaptera novaeangliae), 10 orcas (two different groups) (Orcinus orca), 2 gray whales (Eschrichtius robustus) and, just before heading back into harbor, a magnificent blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) (the largest animal to have ever lived). Since it is also peak spring migration for birds, we also saw a good selection of seabirds.

A photographer who accompanies the tours (Chase Dekker) brought out his new drone and got some lovely video of the blue whale we saw. A couple of days earlier he got video of one of the same orca groups we observed. Both videos are posted on the tour company’s Facebook site [JAC: be sure to click the links; you won’t want to miss these videos]:

Blue whale

Orcas

Whales are protected against harassment by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which means we are not allowed to do things that negatively affect their behavior. So, an obvious question is whether filming whales with a drone is a form of harassment. I have been studying animal behavior for four decade and to me the the answer is a resounding no! The photographer is a careful guy who thinks about what he is doing and he is aware that drones do disturb some animals (e.g. sea otters) but not others (whales). He was also filming the animals from well over 150 feet away. My sense is the whales are completely oblivious to drones. It would be interesting to see if the animals that are affected by drones are species that are vulnerable to predation from aerial predators. Colleagues of mine specifically tested the effects of drones on the elephant seals that breed north of Santa Cruz at Año Nuevo State Park. They concluded that drones have no effect on elephant seals. This is handy because they can now use drones to survey and map the seal population at the rookeries.