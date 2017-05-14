Free article on the Scopes Trial

Scientific American recently made its January, 1959 issue available free to the public, but you have to go through a complex procedure of registering, ordering it for $ 0.00, and then downloading it when your order is accepted. Reader Barry has done the work for us and sent me a pdf of the issue.

The reason you want it is that it contains an article by Fay-Cooper Cole, who was an expert witness at the Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925, in which lawyers like Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan fought it out over John Scopes, a high-school teacher arrested for violating Tennessee’s Butler Act forbidding the teaching of human evolution. Though it was mostly a show trial to attract attention to Dayton, Tennessee, Scopes was convicted and fined, but the judgement was overturned on a technicality about who levied the fine.

The death of Fay-Cooper Cole two years after he wrote this piece (“A witness at the Scopes trial”) leaves no living people who were there. He was a professor of anthropology at the University of Chicago, and was enlisted as a witness for the defense, but, as you might know, the judge ruled that scientist-witnesses couldn’t testify as their views were irrelevant to whether the law was violated. Nevertheless, Cole stayed around to see the trial; his account is a very nice one, and well worth perusing of a Sunday afternoon. I’ll send it to anyone who emails me, but this offer expires at 3 pm Chicago time (I’m going home then). If you want it, drop me a line.

You get the whole issue, but the article is on pp, 120-130. It has swell photos, too; here are three with the journal’s captions:

By the way, you can still visit the courthouse and the room where the trial took place in the sleepy town of Dayton. It’s a lovely place; sadly, I visited on a weekend when it was closed.