Blatant hypocrisy: Milo Yiannopouos now part of demonstration to cancel a graduation speaker

Yes, what I’ll recount is blatant hypocrisy on Milo’s part, for he’s always called for free speech, and, demonized by the Left, he was for a while its poster boy. But now he’s joined Pamela Geller’s #CancelSarsour movement: a protest against the City University of New York’s (CUNY’s) invitation to Sarsour to be the graduation speaker at their commencement for Public Health students.

Sarsour is a nasty piece of work, a supporter of the BDS movement, a supporter of sharia law, and someone who once issued this tweet:

And these (at least two of all of these have been deleted):

You can see more of these tweets here.

Geller. who I’m not particularly fond of, details some of Sarsour’s other questionable views and actions. But in the doublethink endemic to Western third-wave feminists, Sarsour (who wears a hijab) is a Feminist Hero: a leader of the Women’s March. Blech. Nevertheless, if she was invited to speak at graduation, I wouldn’t call for her to be uninvited or deplatformed.

Milo, supposedly an advocate of free speech, has—by joining Geller in an attempt to get CUNY to cancel Sarsour. From fast-forward.com:

Milo Yiannopoulos will headline a protest this month against Linda Sarsour and the City University of New York’s invitation for her to give the commencement address at a graduation ceremony for public health graduate students. Organized by far-right provocateur Pamela Geller, the demonstration is targeting the Muslim civil rights activist for her previous stately hostility toward Israel and defense of Islamic, or Sharia law. “Such sanction is so malignant and so evil. it cannot be ignored. There is a responsibility for the time we are living in,” wrote Geller, in a press release announcing the news.

Milo should really think twice about protesting Sarsour’s invitation and being part of a demonstration to rescind it. He was once the symbol of allowing “offensive” speech, but when the speech offends him (and Geller), he’s out there trying to ban it. It’s disgraceful.

But is he trying to build a new image after he was thrust out of public view for his comments on “man boy love”? He once had my sympathy for being demonized because he offended people, even though I disagreed with most of what he said. But he’s now lost that sympathy.

Sarsour shouldn’t ever be a hero to progressives. But she shouldn’t be censored, either.