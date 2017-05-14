Blatant hypocrisy: Milo Yiannopouos now part of demonstration to cancel a graduation speaker

Yes, what I’ll recount is blatant hypocrisy on Milo’s part, for he’s always called for free speech, and, demonized by the Left, he was for a while its poster boy. But now he’s joined Pamela Geller’s #CancelSarsour movement: a protest against the City University of New York’s (CUNY’s) invitation to Sarsour to be the graduation speaker at their commencement for Public Health students.
Sarsour is a nasty piece of work, a supporter of the BDS movement, a supporter of sharia law, and someone who once issued this tweet:
And these (at least two of all of these have been deleted):
You can see more of these tweets here.
Geller. who I’m not particularly fond of, details some of Sarsour’s other questionable views and actions. But in the doublethink endemic to Western third-wave feminists, Sarsour (who wears a hijab) is a Feminist Hero: a leader of the Women’s March. Blech. Nevertheless, if she was invited to speak at graduation, I wouldn’t call for her to be uninvited or deplatformed.
Milo, supposedly an advocate of free speech, has—by joining Geller in an attempt to get CUNY to cancel Sarsour. From fast-forward.com:
Milo Yiannopoulos will headline a protest this month against Linda Sarsour and the City University of New York’s invitation for her to give the commencement address at a graduation ceremony for public health graduate students.
Organized by far-right provocateur Pamela Geller, the demonstration is targeting the Muslim civil rights activist for her previous stately hostility toward Israel and defense of Islamic, or Sharia law.
“Such sanction is so malignant and so evil. it cannot be ignored. There is a responsibility for the time we are living in,” wrote Geller, in a press release announcing the news.
Milo should really think twice about protesting Sarsour’s invitation and being part of a demonstration to rescind it. He was once the symbol of allowing “offensive” speech, but when the speech offends him (and Geller), he’s out there trying to ban it. It’s disgraceful.
But is he trying to build a new image after he was thrust out of public view for his comments on “man boy love”? He once had my sympathy for being demonized because he offended people, even though I disagreed with most of what he said. But he’s now lost that sympathy.
Sarsour shouldn’t ever be a hero to progressives. But she shouldn’t be censored, either.
Hmm, not sure I fully agree Jerry. If she’d been invited merely to speak on campus then sure, she should be allowed to do that without any rescinding of the invitation.
But a commencement address? Isn’t there an argument that for commencement addresses one should avoid any highly polarising speaker, whether from the left or right? Afterall, aren’t commencement days more about the students than the speaker?
I don’t agree; if you want anodyne words, have some else say those. Ayaan Hirsi Ali was, I believe, invited to do that at Brandeis.
My own Ph.D. graduation speaker was Alexander Solzhenitsyn, and he gave a very polarizing talk about the West’s failure to take seriously the threat of Communism. I’d rather hear something like that than a CEO or comedian saying “follow your dreams.”
I was just thinking about who gave the speech yesterday at Liberty U. Kind of makes me sick but I don’t know if it was the place or the guy.
Listen, I HATE Milo, but this isn’t someone a group of students invited to speak, but someone giving the graduation commencement ceremony. Should Jewish students have to have their graduation ceremony blighted by an antisemite? Should others who she hates have to listen to her?
She’s being invited by the university for a commencement address. I think this is very different from the issues we’ve been discussing. I don’t see this as any different from the students who protested years ago when Condoleeza Rice was supposed to give their commencement address.
A commencement address should be for all students, so it shouldn’t be given by someone like Sarsour. It would be like Milo himself giving it, which I also wouldn’t support.
I believe Ayaan Hirsi Ali was supposed to be the commencement speaker at Brandeis, which rescinded her invitation. You could use your identical argument against her, too.
My point, though, is that this isn’t a deplatforming, and I don’t see it as a free speech issue. She wasn’t invited to exchange ideas in an open university setting; commencement speakers are invited to celebrate the graduation of the students, so I think that speaker should be someone every student can at least tolerate or, at the very least, can be relied upon not to try and use their position to make a political speech.
Graduation is about the students, not ideas or the exchange thereof. I just see this as a fundamentally different issue.
She was invited to give whatever talk she wanted. Who defined graduation speakers as being “about the students and not ideas”? You? Where is that stipulation.
Don’t respond, as I’m not continuing this discussion; I’ve had my say.
Don’t respond? I can well understand not wanting to continue a discussion and saying so. Some debates are not worth continuing. But telling someone you disagree with not to respond, when it is backed by an implicit threat as it is here, is not something I can respect.
It’s not a threat; I have to leave, Nobody is getting banned. I just wasn’t interested in going on. Where’s the threat?
Jebus H.
I actually did think you were telling me not to respond to you or I would be risking a banning.
So, if I am allowed to respond (and feel free not to respond to my response), I just think it’s a logical conclusion that graduations are about the students and the fact that they’ve completed a life goal. It’s fine if you disagree. I’m not the final arbiter on the idea. It’s just my opinion that the students graduating matter more than the speech to be given.
And, for the record, while I love Hirsi-Ali and would love to see a talk from her, I wouldn’t want to invite her as a commencement speaker, knowing that many students would be unhappy on what they feel is supposed to be “their day,” and the only day they’ll ever get to graduate.
That was probably just Jerry’s way of saying talk to the hand, BJ. 🙂
Why not give them and the ‘rents 15 minutes of puppy videos, while they’re all submersed in sensory-deprivation tanks? And don’t forget the warm milk and gluten-free graham crackers. Heaven forfend that anyone should get riled up.
American free speech is robust and sloppy; it ain’t tea with the Queen.
Sarsour is caustic and deluded, but if a university wants her for a commencement that is an embarrassment but not something to be cancelled for fear of hurting people’s feelings.
Worth repeating: any person forced to wear clothes because of religious faith is being oppressed.
I do not doubt Sarsour’s freedom of speech, but I do doubt CUNY’s judgment in choosing her as a commencement speaker.
Thank you,
a muzzle for the speaker would not solve the problem of non tolerant bigotry.
I miss humour of Carlin!
He would be a good response to the nonsense of provocation and “correctness” alike.
Today we can listen to Minchin…
and Melody Sheep
on the other side of the Glob…
😉
The only thing that surprises me is that people still think that Milo and in general the right actually care about free speech. Please they use the free speech defence for their convenience and are ready to abandon it whenever they feel threatened.
By the way some of the commenters defending Milo above are hilarious. They remind me of all those guys on the left who were explaining why it’s OK to ban people like Milo and Coulter.
Fame whore much, Milo?
I’m all for everyone’s free speech rights being respected everywhere, in virtually all circumstances. And that goes for Milo, Sarsour, Geller — the whole lot of ’em. But the sooner Mi-Y slithers back into the crevasse whence he came, the better.
I do not think protesting/disinviting commencement speakers presents the same free speech issues as others that have come up. To clarify the difference:
(a) Student group invites a speaker. Protestesters demand andministration/authorities shut down the event and/or use threat of violence to shut down event. This directly impinges the free speech and free assembly rights of other students.
(b) School administration invites a speaker. Protesters demand the administration change it’s mind about the invitation. So long as there is not a threat of violance, there is no free speech issue if the administration listens to the protesters and changes its mind about the invitation.
The key difference is the administration (authority) changing its own mind what/who’s speech it will endorse, promote, or honor; vs. abusing that authority to shut down the freedom of speech/assembly of a group of students.
I say you are splitting hairs and there is no difference. If you don’t like who is invited to speak, regardless of who asked them to, you don’t have to go. When you say Oh, we don’t want that guy, or we don’t want to hear that, what do you call it? If you command no, and they don’t speak, that is a removal of free speech.
I’m against banning her but I can see the point of trolling her supporters by throwing her own arguments about freeze-peach and safety back in their faces and making them defend her rights.
I don’t see anything wrong with protesting a speaker per se. Where it goes wrong is when it turns into violence or other tactics of intimidation, with the intention of denying the speaker a platform.