Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, May 13, 2017. It’s another triple-header food day: National Apple Pie Day. National Fruit Cocktail Day, and National Hummus Day. I’ll have the first and third, thank you, but I haven’t even seen fruit cocktail for ages. Does it still exist? And it’s Abbotsbury Garland Day in the eponymous Dorset village: the local children make garlands, as they have since the 19th century, and gambol about like these lambs:

RACE YA!!! The rain hasn't dampened the spirits of these lot this morning. #gambolinglambs pic.twitter.com/pPb37hJw1e — Hannah Jackson (@redshepherdess) May 13, 2017

On this day in 1830, Ecuador became independent from the then-country of “Gran Colombia”, a huge area that has now become 7 nations. In 1846, the Mexican-American War began. On May 13, 1917, the three kids shown below reported a vision of the Virgin Mary in Fátima, Portugal, leading to the sensational delusion of Our Lady of Fátima. Later that year, another delusion occurred, the famous Miracle of the Sun, which may simply have been a sun dog or other natural phenomenon—if it was anything at all.

On May 13, 1989, the famous student demonstrations began in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. And on this day in 1995 (May is climbing season in Nepal), Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British woman, became the first woman to summit Everest without either oxygen or Sherpas. She died in August of that year while descending from the summit of K-2. This photo of her and her two children was taken right before her fatal trip::



Notables born on this day include George Braque (1882), Gil Evans (1912), Joe Louis (1914), Bea Arthur (1922), Bruce Chatwin (1940), Ritchie Valins (1941), Manning Marable and Stevie Wonder ( both 1950), and the philosopher Herman Philipse (1951; I highly recommend his 2012 book, God in the Age of Science?: A Critique of Religious Reason).

Those who died on this day include Fridtjof Nansen (1930), Gary Cooper (1961), Bob Wills (1975), Chet Baker (1988), and Joyce Brothers (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking very feral today, don’t you agree?

Hili: Did you plant these dandelions? A: No, they sneaked in by themselves. Hili: Somebody should hunt them.

In Polish:

And from The Dodo, here’s a tweet showing a cat who doesn’t want share his noms!

This cat does NOT want to share his food pic.twitter.com/Jv1dax6Iq5 — The Dodo (@dodo) May 12, 2017