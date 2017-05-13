Reader Ed Kroc weighed in with a passle of photos; his notes are indented:

Here are some wildlife photos for your consideration. These were all taken in and around Kelowna, in central British Columbia, this past weekend. I was attending a conference and naturally budgeted time to peruse the local birdlife. This is batch #1 of at least two that I’ll send.

I’ll start with the picture of the lowest quality, but of likely the most interesting species: a pair of Wilson’s Phalaropes (Phalaropus tricolor). Of the three species of phalarope, this is the only one that doesn’t migrate to the Arctic to nest. All three species are fascinating case studies in sexual selection, in which the females compete for males.

These birds are still moulting into their summer plumage, but you can kind of tell that the bird on the left has a somewhat brighter orange wash to the neck and a cleaner white face. I am nearly certain that this is a female, while a duller male is pictured to the right. The female will continue to moult into a more extravagant plumage over the next couple of weeks, but the male looks as good as he’s going to get.

Phalaropes are polyandrous breeders. Females will regularly compete with each other for available males, mate with 3 or 4 different males in a single breeding season, laying separate clutches each time, and then leave the males to build the nest, incubate the eggs, and rear the chicks alone. Females also begin migrating south much sooner than males, pretty much once no available males remain (i.e. males are unavailable because they are occupied caring for eggs or hatchlings).

The Phalaropus genus is one of my favourite examples of sexual selection, as it exemplifies how strong the process can be, strong enough to even overcome gamete size.