Racism, sexism and ageism in HuffPo

In their new mission to be as inclusive as possible, PuffHo seems to have marginalized some groups.
The piece (click on screenshot if you want to read it) is about Jeff Sessions and his new policy, approved by Trump, to increase the penalties for drug offenders, reimposing mandatory minimum sentences. This is a rollback of the more enlightened policies dictated by Eric Holder and Obama, and I don’t like the new guidelines, which could put you in jail for life without parole for trafficking in drugs. An article about that change and its import would have been fine.
But HuffPo, ever ready to demonize white people, old people, and males, saw fit to put in the headline above. It also implies that all the bad things that happen are due to “old white men,” which of course is not true. It’s totally gratuitous.
This is reprehensible journalism, not self aware at all. They’d never put the adjective “old” in front of “black man” or “black woman”, much less demonize an entire group. Knock it off, you jackasses.
I left a comment; we’ll see how long it stays up (their commenting policy is to create a “safe space”).
I, too, tire of seeing the “old white man” slur. Of course, I’m an old white man, so I need to check my privilege and keep my mouth shut so others can be safe.
Only five comments on the story. Most recent is two hours old. PCC(e)’s is not there. Do they moderate comments?
Yep, they do. We’ll see if it appears. I’m betting against it.
So they are also the free speech police. They don’t want you to view their articles unless you unblock so I choose not to look.
It as become a reflex. I was watching last nights QI earlier and there was a question about the origin of the tongue-twister ‘She sells sea shells by the sea shore’ and the female guest suggested that it was some ‘old white Victorian man’ talking about a prostitute.
Prof Ceiling Cat might know this already, but he poem is about the Victorian naturalist and fossil hunter Mary Anning but comedian thought she was making a funny comment about ‘old white men’ even though she was dismissing one of the founders of paleontology as a whore.
What have the sad old white men ever done for us? ‘Monty Python’.
Racism and sexism are moronic enough but don’t these people realise that – if they are lucky – they will one day be old?
But it’s open season on old white men, check your calendar, it began on 19th December when the Electoral College put up the target.
Please don’t blame HuffPo it is merely following the rest of the media in the US and over here in Europe.
I expected a ruckus from the Right Wing press when Mr Obama was elected and we got one. Now it seems that the Left think this is a civilised way to act.
They’ve been bashing white people and men for a lot longer than that…
Maybe I’m nitpicking, or being a contrarian, but as an old white man I don’t take offense to that headline because I’m not sad, which excludes me from the group.
In their language “SAD” is a derogatory term, not a description of your emotional state.
I think it’s both. If I said we need more “intelligent old white men”, or “cheerful old white men” in government the phrase would have an entirely different meaning. So while it’s meant in a derogatory sense it’s meant to describe a certain type of old white men. A type that doesn’t include me.
As to my older, white, male privilege (assuming I don’t elect to change my gender, race or species in the future), I briefly belonged to a Shakespeare discussion group and left for two reasons:
One, the talk was rather tepid and uninformed. Two, I was increasingly aware and discomfitted by the fact that a large proportion of my points were laughed at or waved away specifically… pointedly… because I was older, white and/or male.
Or all three. With some abandon. And the full-throated support of the middle-aged, female dramaturge leading the group.
No one thought twice about triggering me. Or, rather, they relished it. Great sport. All the while we sat studying the work and histories of, for the most part, old, white, dead men.
And not a trace of irony from the younger still-working-on-my-pronouns-and-aggrievements set.
I wish I had had the wit and the gall to have waved them off with something like…
“Away, you starvelling, you elf-skin, you dried neat’s-tongue, bull’s-pizzle, you stock-fish!”
– Henry IV Part I (Act 2, Scene 4)
Jerry, you should know by now that, according to regressive principles, you cannot be racist against white people or sexist against men. Those are the rules.
And it’s what’s being taught by many high school and college teachers now. They’re actually indoctrinating our youth with this garbage (not to mention the indoctrination through the media like this).
Yep, I first heard that said in earnest about a year ago. The argument (such that it was) went like this:
“Racism requires both prejudice and lack of power. Since white people don’t lack power, it is impossible to be racist against white people.”
More so, being against whites, and especially Jews, is nowadays enlightened.
The solution is to repeal all laws against trafficing and using drugs. That way the cops can go back to fighting real crimes, and the PuffHo would have to find another excuse to slag old white men.
I wonder if they’ve ever slagged Bill C, he’s an old white man with a lot to be ashamed of.
A huge chunk of our high murder rate is directly tied to drug trafficking. ( Holds for a number of other countries as well).
White old men are the new Marranos. Many who demonize them are white old men themselves. And Torquemada had converso ancestors. I’m just saying.
Glad to see you’re holdin’ firm on the pledge to cut back on the HuffPo, Jerry.
Or was that just something you gave up for Lent?
Mooore Puffho fashionista Regressive Juvenilia.
Regarding the title – that said I think Sessions policies are, well, Deplorable.