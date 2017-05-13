Finger and mousetrap tricks

I still do the “thumb removal” trick, but very badly. This guy does it fantastically, and uses all the other fingers as well. Maybe I should practice this. . .

How on Earth does he do the last finger movement trick, though?

The YouTube video has a funny comment under it:

And “Slow Mo Guys” created a video in which one of them dives onto a trampoline with a thousand loaded mousetraps. The diver wasn’t injured, but it goes to show that no matter how weird and pointless an act might be, you can always find it on the Internet.

