Caturday felid trifecta: Fluffy the sniper, Didga does trust fall, and Virginia miscreant abducts pet cats and shaves their bellies

A cat in Newport, Oregon was photographed in a tree, holding onto a branch that looked like an automatic weapon. Here’s the photo from KATU-2: And a tw**t from the local police department, assuring citizens that the cat, though protected by its Second Amendment rights, was wielding what appeared to be an illegal weapon:

********** We’ve met Didga the cat, who hails from Australia, several times before on Caturdays. He’s a remarkable puss, highly trained and very smart. He’s also trusting, as you can see in this photo where the cat enacts a staple of “icebreaker” acts at meetings and conventions, the famous “trust fall”. The YouTube video came with these notes:

A hundred percent against a cats instinct, Didga overcomes the strong urge to spin to point her feet in the direction falling, (cats always land on their feet remember) she “trusts” me to catch her as she falls straight back into my hands. I rescued her from from the shelter, so she can trust me. Come follow Didga (and brother Boomer) on FB and IG for lots more pics and viral vids. THANKS for sharing our videos. FACEBOOK – http://tinyurl.com/pcwrjac INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/catmantoo/

Finally, the Richmond Times-Dispatch (when I lived in nearby Williamsburg, we called the conservative paper the “Richmond Times-Disgrace”) reports a bizarre crime: Some’s shaving the moggies in a small town in western Virginia!

What kind of sick pervert would do this? Here is one of the street signs:

h/t: j.j., Joe McClain