Caturday felid trifecta: Fluffy the sniper, Didga does trust fall, and Virginia miscreant abducts pet cats and shaves their bellies

Finally, the Richmond Times-Dispatch (when I lived in nearby Williamsburg, we called the conservative paper the “Richmond Times-Disgrace”) reports a bizarre crime: Some’s shaving the moggies in a small town in western Virginia!
WAYNESBORO – In a bizarre case that so far has police and residents stumped, at least seven cats in Waynesboro’s Tree Streets neighborhood have been shaved since December without their owners’ permission, according to Waynesboro Police.
None of the pet owners have seen the person or people shaving the cats, and no witnesses have come forward as of yet.
Capt. Kelly Walker of the Waynesboro Police Department said the cats of two separate Tree Streets residents have been shaved in the underbelly, groin and leg areas. He said it appears the shaving was done with a razor of some kind. The cats were not otherwise harmed, Walker said.
Walker said at least two residents of the neighborhood have reported the shaving. Police were made aware of the incidents earlier this week.
“Collectively, this involves seven cats that are indoor and outdoor cats,” Walker said.
He said the cats are clearly pets and not stray or feral cats.
“The cats are wearing collars and are well-groomed,’’ Walker said.
One of the cat owners asked Walker if he could post street signs to make residents aware of what is going on. Walker has given his approval for the signs, which reference contacting the police.
What kind of sick pervert would do this? Here is one of the street signs:
h/t: j.j., Joe McClain
LOL! I still call the paper here the Richmond-Times Disgrace!