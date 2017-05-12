Stephen Fry on Trump and the Dunning-Kruger Effect

Now here’s a 7-minute video featuring two intriguing people: one smart and funny, and the other the incompetent victim of the former’s sarcasm. I speak, of course, of Stephen Fry and Donald Trump, respectively, with Fry discussing whether Trump illustrates the Dunning-Kruger Effect: the observation that individuals of low ability tend to overestimate their competence more than do individuals of higher abilities. Lest this all depress you, note that Fry ends with a positive message.

The video, narrated by Fry, was put together by Pindex, and the YouTube notes are below.

For grins, here’s a screenshot showing Trump’s proposed budget changes:

Strange illusions shape Trumps views. In trying to protect America, he may unleash a killer that already claims 200,000 lives each year. Voiced by Stephen Fry

