Stephen Fry on Trump and the Dunning-Kruger Effect

Now here’s a 7-minute video featuring two intriguing people: one smart and funny, and the other the incompetent victim of the former’s sarcasm. I speak, of course, of Stephen Fry and Donald Trump, respectively, with Fry discussing whether Trump illustrates the Dunning-Kruger Effect: the observation that individuals of low ability tend to overestimate their competence more than do individuals of higher abilities. Lest this all depress you, note that Fry ends with a positive message.
The video, narrated by Fry, was put together by Pindex, and the YouTube notes are below.
For grins, here’s a screenshot showing Trump’s proposed budget changes:
Strange illusions shape Trumps views. In trying to protect America, he may unleash a killer that already claims 200,000 lives each year.
Very good short video and may explain part of the problem but I think more complex than this. Few seem to consider the mental problems that may be associated with the Trump behavior. The visions of self grandeur and extremely short attention span and the inability to accept advice from even his close supporters. If you had to list all the negative traits to promote poor leadership this guy is hitting on all cylinders. He contradicts himself, all those around him and logic itself. One report I read yesterday reviewed instances where Trump simply made stuff up that were obviously not true and the conclusion was – the man is so incoherent he cannot be called wrong. He is often speaking as if on another planet.
Well done. He nails it. Too bad that Trump supporters either don’t care or think that it is fake news.
Surely DT is an extreme example of this phenomenon! He is SO ignorant about almost everything and seems to think he is still on the apprentice.