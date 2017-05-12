Ants are more than a picnic pest, but have their own beauty. Reader Tony Eales shows us some lovely pismires from Australia. His notes are indented:

Ants. I don’t personally know a lot about ants but I do find them fascinating, if challenging, photographic subjects. Because of my arthritis all these species are typically found running up and down the trunks of trees (except for the Rhytidoponera). The one nearly every child in my area knows about are the Rhytidoponera metallica as they are very common in grassy parks where children play and sit and they deliver a memorable sting. My favourites are the golden and silver Polyrhachis which are large, fairly common and not very aggressive. The group is in dire need of a re-classification and the experts will usually just say Polyrhachis sp. Rather than commit to a species name. Myrmecia nigrocincta:

[JAC: read the link to see why this is called the “jumper ant”.]

Rhytidonoponera sp.: