Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Friday, May 12, 2017. How did the week go by so fast? (I have a theory, which is mine, that time seems to pass faster when you’re older, as we may judge time relative to the span you’ve lived.Test: ask people of various ages to judge when a minute has gone by, without counting.) It’s National Nutty Fudge Day (I prefer mine nutless), and, it’s also International Nurses Day, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth in 1820.

On this day in 1784, the Treaty of Paris (signed the previous year) took effect, formally ending the Revolutionary War between the U.S. and Great Britain. In 1932, the infant son of Charles Lindbergh was found dead ten weeks after having been kidnapped; it was the biggest news story of the year in America,and Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and murder. And on May 12, 2002, ex-President Jimmy Carter went to Cuba for a five-day visit with Castro: the first U.S. President, active or former, to go to Cuba since the Revolution in 1959.

Notables born on this day include Edward Lear (1812), Katharine Hepburn (1907) and Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin (1910). When Hodgkin won the Nobel Prize in 1964 for her work in X-ray crystallography, some of the headlines looked like these:

Wife! Would they say “husband” if a man won the Prize back then? Thank Ceiling Cat we’ve moved on. Also born on May 12 were Julius Rosenberg (1918), Yogi Berra (1925), Burt Bacharach (1928, still with us). George Carlin (1937), and Steve Winwood (1948). Those who died on this day include J. E. B. Stuart (1864), Amy Lowell (1925), Saul Steinberg (1999), and Perry Como (2001). Steinberg, who worked mainly for the New Yorker, loved to draw cats; here’s one of his cartoons and a photo of him with a tabby kitten:





Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is just being a cat, turning every discussion into food:

Hili: The smell of lilac reminds me of something. A: And what is that? Hili: That we have another can of turkey pate in the pantry.

In Polish:

Hili: Zapach tych bzów coś mi przypomina.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Że w spiżarni mamy jeszcze jedną puszkę pasztetu z indyka.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff sends word of his new toy—and a video of him playing with it:

A friend brought Gus a new toy today, a peacock feather! What a great cat toy it is, but it won’t last long. 🙂

