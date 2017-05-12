Friday animals: Tired bird rests on head, sugar glider reaches for the skies

All I know of this short video is what’s in it: the boat is 16 miles offshore. I don’t know the species of the bird (readers?) nor whether it was migrating. But I’m glad it found a head to rest on.

And here’s a video that’s been made into a great tw**t. This is surely a sugar glider (Petaurus breviceps), a marsupial found in Australia and New Guinea.

h/t: Grania

  1. cyan
    This once happened to me, too. Miles from the Cape Canaveral shoreline, on a catamaran, a sparrow landed on my leg. Time froze for me; I scarcely dared breathe lest I frighten him away. It was a precious occurrence.

  2. busterggi
    Wasn’t that the sugar glider that was crucified and resurrected? Must have been about forty days ago.

  3. grasshopper
    Sugar gliders are cutesy, and a bit of a pest too.

    Researchers trying to save endangered swift parrots from extinction say lethal possum traps to control predatory sugar gliders “might offer a solution”.

    Dr Dejan Stojanovic and his team from the Australian National University (ANU) recently discovered that sugar gliders were eating approximately half of the adult female swift parrots that nest in mainland Tasmania every year, as well as their eggs and chicks.

    The team is working in eastern Tasmania — the only place in the world where swift parrots breed.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-10-20/lethal-traps-for-sugar-gliders-may-help-save-swift-parrots/6864934

  4. Eric Salzman
    16 miles off where? And when? One thing I can say for sure is that the bird is not a Sugar Glider (a marsupial that doesn’t fly any more than a Flying Squirrel). My guess is that the video was made last August or September in the Atlantic Ocean 16 miles off the East Coast of N. America and that the bird is a young (or female) American Redstart, one of the few birds that has those yellow patches on its tail. Warblers and other neotropical migrants often land on boats in the N. Atlantic especially during fall migration.

