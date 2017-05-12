Friday animals: Tired bird rests on head, sugar glider reaches for the skies

All I know of this short video is what’s in it: the boat is 16 miles offshore. I don’t know the species of the bird (readers?) nor whether it was migrating. But I’m glad it found a head to rest on.

And here’s a video that’s been made into a great tw**t. This is surely a sugar glider (Petaurus breviceps), a marsupial found in Australia and New Guinea.

i must go, my planet needs me pic.twitter.com/uYS4riDOMU — Cates Holderness (@catesish) May 11, 2017

h/t: Grania