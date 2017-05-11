What’s the matter with this frog?

by Matthew Cobb
I am tempted to post a blistering rant about the 171 job losses that my employer, the University of Manchester, has just decided to impose – including 65 academics in the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, where I work. It’ll be like that United flight – if they don’t get enough volunteers, they will throw people off. But I won’t.
Here’s a picture sent to me by one of my students, Todd Rye. Todd was caving somewhere in the north of England when he came across this frog (a UK common frog). They assume it had been washed in. The frog had some sort of red film on its eye, or its third eyelid was red – any ideas as to what it was going on?
And I can’t resist it – here’s a comment from the Manchester Evening News article about the University of Manchester job losses. I can’t tell whether it is satirical or not, but it is about the only thing today that made me smile.
No idea about the froggie but loved the bus driver’s rant! Someone should point out thet he must have started out on toy cars…
✔️✔️
He’s obviously a gremlin. “Plunk yer magic twanger, froggy!”
re Manchester;
Hey, he must know something…..he’s the guy who brives the dus!
Pink eye, obviously.
It’s probably bumping its sensitive eyes against every rock in the dark. If only there was a process by which animals living in caves could lose the dangerous liability that is their useless eyesight.
I could not say about the frog but a bus driver does spend most of his life sitting on his brains.
Funding is, as they say, about to fall off a cliff.
UCL is doing a similar exercise – I cannot say I am hopeful of lasting to retirement…
From the physics community I thought Britain was already having serious issues holding any positions, research or teaching. My best advice is to understand how to modify services, like teaching, and make them fit a changing economy.
There are probably some American universities and colleges that are already trying to understand how to make departments stay alive, not just science, but obviously the liberal arts. There have got to be some hints of what strategies or policies might work and be applied to Manchester in particular.