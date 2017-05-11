What’s the matter with this frog?

by Matthew Cobb

I am tempted to post a blistering rant about the 171 job losses that my employer, the University of Manchester, has just decided to impose – including 65 academics in the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, where I work. It’ll be like that United flight – if they don’t get enough volunteers, they will throw people off. But I won’t.

Here’s a picture sent to me by one of my students, Todd Rye. Todd was caving somewhere in the north of England when he came across this frog (a UK common frog). They assume it had been washed in. The frog had some sort of red film on its eye, or its third eyelid was red – any ideas as to what it was going on?

And I can’t resist it – here’s a comment from the Manchester Evening News article about the University of Manchester job losses. I can’t tell whether it is satirical or not, but it is about the only thing today that made me smile.