Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Thursday, May 11, and we’re approaching the weekend, but Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is already tired. It’s National “Eat What You Want” Day, which is somewhat tautological as most people eat what they want by definition. Even if you’re on a diet and crave a burger but eat a salad instead, you’re eating “what you want.” It’s all determined by the laws of physics, anyway. In India it’s National Technology Day, but that’s celebrated because it’s the day when India carried out five nuclear tests in 1998. Oy!

On this day in 1949, Israel joined the United Nations, thenceforth to be increasingly demonized by that body. And, in 1960, the Mossad (of Israel) captured Nazi fugitive Adolf Eichmann in Argentina. He was brought back to Israel, tried for crimes against humanity, and hanged (I’d prefer life imprisonment). On this day in 1996, eight people died trying to climb Mount Everest: an avoidable tragedy detailed by Jon Krakauer in his superb book Into Thin Air. Exactly one year later, the chess-playing computer Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov: a first. Finally, seven years ago today saw David Cameron become Prime Minister of the UK.

Notables born on this day include Baron Munchausen (1720), Irving Berlin (1888), Martha Graham (1894), Salvador Dali (1904), Phil Silvers (1911), Richard Feynman (1918), Anthony Hewish (1924), Eric Burdon (1941), and Butch Trucks (1947). Those who died on this day include John Herschel (1871), Juan Gris (1927), and Douglas Adams (2001).

Douglas Adams was a funny man and an insightful one; his work is underappreciated by Americans, I think. His book Last Chance to See with Mark Carwardine, which was made into a BBC series after Adams’s untimely death (Stephen Fry replaced Adams on the tv show), is at once a funny and ineffably sad paean to vanishing species. Do read it! Here’s an interview with Adams that’s partly about the book, which Adams said was his favorite among his works.

If you liked that, watch Adams’s lecture at the University of California at Santa Barbara, delivered just a few days before he died. (He had a massive heart attack at the gym.) And here are two pieces by Richard Dawkins lamenting and honoring the death of his closest friend,

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is laconic–and sleepy.

Hili: There are moments when I stop believing in anything. A: What are you not believing in now? Hili: That it’s May.

In Polish:

Hili: Są chwile, kiedy przestaję wierzyć w cokolwiek.

Ja: W co nie wierzysz?

Hili: Że jest maj.