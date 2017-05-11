Should research funded by the public be patented?

It is now legal for scientists who have created new biotechnology products or methods based on research funded by the public to patent what they’ve devised, and to start companies selling their method/product—enriching themselves (and their universities) immensely. This is a relatively new thing to do with publicly-funded work (see below), but it seems unethical. If you charge the public for, say, a cancer therapy devised using National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, aren’t taxpayers who use it paying twice?

Now, of course, private companies have the right to patent their biotech creations, as those are funded by investors. But it seems manifestly unfair for scientists to enrich themselves from what they’ve created by dining at the public trough. One result of this is the nasty fight between UC Berkeley and the Broad Institute (affiliated with Harvard and MIT) about who gets the patent rights to the CRISP/Cas9 method for editing genes. (For now the Broad has won, but Berkeley is contesting that decision.)

Not all scientists try to enrich themselves this way. Jonas Salk famously refused to patent the polio vaccine, saying, “Could you patent the sun?” That famous statement, however, may not reflect complete altruism, as it appears that the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (funded by public contributions like the “March of Dimes”) investigated patents and decided the vaccine wasn’t patentable. But Salk himself, who tested the vaccine on his own family, may also have nixed that effort. A clearer example is the software for the World Wide Web, which CERN put into the public domain with an open license, allowing widespread use. They could have sold it.

I have no objection to scientists enriching themselves if their discoveries were made with private funding and didn’t impede any official University duties (when you get an NIH grant, for instance, you pledge to spend X% of your personal time on the work it funds). But CRISPR/Cas9, like the polio vaccine, was financed in the U.S. largely by U.S. taxpayers.

In the end, I agree with Berkeley biologist Michael Eisen, who argues that “Patents are destroying the soul of academic science“. Here are his reasons, given in a post on his website:

The academic quest for patents is no longer the side story. Where once technology licensing staff rushed to secure intellectual property before scientists blab about their work, patents now, in many quarters, dominate the game. Experiments are done to stake out claims, new discoveries are held in secrecy and talks and publication are delayed so as not to interfere with patent claims. This is bad enough. But the most worrying trend has been the willingness of some researchers and research institutions to distort history, demean their colleagues and misrepresent the scientific process to support these efforts. . . . Academic science is, after all, largely funded by the public. By all rights discoveries made on with public funds should belong to the public. And not too long ago they did. But legislation passed in 1980 – the Bayh-Dole Act – gave universities the right to claim patents on inventions made by their researchers on the public dime. Prior to 1980 these patents belonged to the federal government and many languished unused. The logic of Bayh-Dole was that, if they owned patents in their work, universities and other grantees would be incentivized to have their inventions turned into products, thereby benefiting the public. But this is not how things worked out. Encouraged by a small number of patents that made huge sums, universities developed massive infrastructure to profit from their researchers. Not only do they spend millions on patents, they’ve turned every interaction scientists have with each other into an intellectual property transaction. Everything I get from or send to a colleague at another academic institution involves a complex legal agreement whose purpose is not to promote science but to protect the university’s ability to profit from hypothetical inventions that might arise from scientists doing what we’re supposed to do – share our work with each other. And the idea that this system promotes the transformation of inventions made with public funding into products is laughable. CRISPR is a perfect case in point. The patent battle between UC and The Broad is likely to last for years. Meanwhile companies interested in actually developing CRISPR into new products are stymied by a combination of a lack of clarity about with whom to negotiate, and universities being difficult negotiating partners. It would be so much easier if the US government simply placed all work arising from federal dollars into the public domain. We have a robust science and technology industry ready to exploit new ideas, and entrepreneurs and venture capitalists eager to fill in where existing companies are uninterested. Taxpayers would benefit by allowing the market, and not university licensing offices, to decide whose ideas and products make the best use of publicly funded inventions. And most importantly we all would benefit returning academic science to its roots in basic discovery oriented research. We see with CRISPR the toxic effects of turning academic institutions into money hungry hawkers of intellectual property. Pursuit of patent riches has transformed The Broad Institute, which houses some of the most talented scientists working today, into a prominent purveyor of calumny.

Of course I’m asking readers here if they agree. I do.