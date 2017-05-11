Readers’ wildlife photos

Joe Dickinson sends California sea otters (Enhydra lutris) for us today! They’re surely among the world’s cutest mammals, especially as pups. Here are his notes:

My wife and I went down to Moss Landing today to check on the sea otters. We were surprised to see four or five otters lying on a beach (never seen before in many visits). Interesting but kind of boring (first photo). Then another otter came ashore and put on quite a show. The last two photos (from previous visits) are more typical.

4 Comments

  1. Terry Sheldon
    Love sea otters! Thanks for sharing!!

  2. jblilie
    Lucky you! Thanks for sharing these!

  3. scottus humilis
    Fun pictures of wild. My granddaughter was born in NZ and the series was enjoyed by all. Six, she wants to be a scientist

  4. Phil Rounds
    Otter madness! (you knew someone was going to say it, didn’t you?)

