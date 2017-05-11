Joe Dickinson sends California sea otters (Enhydra lutris) for us today! They’re surely among the world’s cutest mammals, especially as pups. Here are his notes:

My wife and I went down to Moss Landing today to check on the sea otters. We were surprised to see four or five otters lying on a beach (never seen before in many visits). Interesting but kind of boring (first photo). Then another otter came ashore and put on quite a show. The last two photos (from previous visits) are more typical.