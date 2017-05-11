Mother leads ducklings through school

Just two days ago I noticed that there is a brood of ducklings following their mother around in Botany Pond–right outside my office. Here’s a fuzzy iPhone photo taken in my excitement,

I hope the brood survives, as they’re prey for feral cats and other beasts. In the meantime, we have a happy duck story from Montana documented on YouTube:

Each year a mother duck lays her eggs in the Bozeman High School courtyard. When the eggs hatch, she knocks on the door with her bill until the door is opened and she leads her ducklings to the Mandeville Creek in front of the school. I have a 2014 video of the same thing but the quality isn’t as good.”