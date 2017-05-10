Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Hump Day, as we vulgarians call it in America: Wednesday, May 10, 2017. I see that there is yet more tumult in the Trump administration, with the “President” having fired FBI director James Comey, whose organization was already investigating the administration’s ties to Russia. See Politico for a take by legal scholars on whether we are having a Constitutional crisis. Appropriately, it’s National Liver and Onions Day—a vile dish that was much beloved by my father. The house reeked when my mother cooked it, but, like Leopold Bloom, my old man ate with relish the inner organs of beasts and fowls. It’s also Golden Spike Day, celebrating the day in 1869 when the the first transcontinental railroad across the US was completed. The rails of the Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads met on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory, and the final railroad spike, made of 18-karat gold, was driven to join the rails by Leland Stanford, founder of the eponymous university—who got much of his dough as a railroad tycoon. Here’s the spike, now in the Cantor Arts Museum of Stanford University:

On this day in 1774, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette became the King and Queen of France. In 1857, the Sepoy Rebellion began in India, and in 1908 Mother’s Day was first observed in the US. (Don’t forget Mom this weekend!) Curiously, it was on this day in 1924 that J. Edgar Hoover became FBI director, remaining in that post until 1972: a tenure of 48 years! He was a nasty piece of work, too. On May 10, 1940, Winston Churchill became Britain’s Prime Minister after Chamberlain resigned, not having brought Peace In Our Time. On this day in 1954, Bill Haley & His Comets released “Rock Around the Clock”, the first rock and roll record to reach the top of the Billboard charts and often considered the first “real” rock and roll song. I well remember the first time I heard it, when I was a lad of five living in Greece. And on this day in 1981, Miterrand became the first socialist president of France. He died in 1996.

Notables born on this day include John Wilkes Booth (1838), Fred Astaire (1899), Mother Maybelle Carter (1909), Donovan (1946), Mark David Chapman (1955), Sid Vicious (1957), and Bono (1960—what a memorable day for music!). Here’s Donovan playing one of my favorites among his songs, with words heavily infused with psychedelic imagery:

Those who died on this day include Paul Revere (1818), Stonewall Jackson (1863), Carl Nägeli (1891), Joan Crawford (1977), Walker Percy (1990), and–for Stephen Barnard, who drives a Cobra replica–Carroll Shelby (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is enigmatic, and when I asked Malgorzata what it meant, she said this:

I didn’t understand either. So I asked Andrzej and he said that he and Hili were discussing microbes earlier. I’m still a bit in the dark but that’s the whole explanation I got.

Perhaps Hili is remarking on the invisibility of microbes; you be the judge.

Hili: Our senses are deceiving us. A: Why do you think so? Hili: I have the impression that there is nothing here.

In Wloclawek nearby, Leon is truculent:

Leon: We are not going any further.The arctic air is approaching.