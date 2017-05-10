Theresa May wants to revive fox hunting in Britain

This video came from The Independent:

Fox hunting was banned in Britain a while back, but now some Tories want to bring it back so they can indulge in upper-class ritualized murder.

Here the odious May says this:

“As it happens, personally I have always been in favour of fox hunting, and we maintain our commitment, we have had a commitment previously as a Conservative Party, to allow a free vote.”

Well. some things, and fox hunting is one of them, should not be up for a vote. And do the foxes get to vote? After all, they’re the ones who get chased down and torn apart by dogs. What kind of heartless boobs would do that for fun?

Maybe they should bring back bear-baiting too.