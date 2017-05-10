Reader Mark Jones sent in some African photos taken by his friends; Mark’s notes are indented, and the photos are high-resolution, so click to enlarge.

I enjoyed the Namibia photos you posted last year, and my friends Keith and Alison Thompson have recently returned from there too, with some lovely photos. They gave me permission to send some in. Burchell’s zebra (Equus quagga burchellii):

South African cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus jubatus):

Angolan Giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis angolensis):

And finally, a sand dune panorama; spot the people!