No comments on Jesus and Mo

Nobody left a single comment on today’s Jesus and Mo post. That cannot stand—no such thing has happened since I started this website. Please go over and say whatever is on your mind, tell a joke, or whatever. Just one or a few comments would suffice.

  1. tombesson
    I passed this news on in another post, but I’ll repeat it here. A New Zealand politician, when asked about what he thought of the repeal of New Zealand’s blasphemy law, said, “It’s about god damn time!” I love living here.

  2. philfinn7
    J&M is, as usual, biting and brilliant.

  3. alexandra Moffat
    Unbelievable!!

    We like J & M chez moi – hope it shows up all over the world in all languages!!
    Gotta make inroads on “faith” as best we can.

  4. Nicholas K.
    Fact of the matter is: I don’t much care for the Jesus and Mo comics. Pretty much love everything else. It’s just my personal taste.

