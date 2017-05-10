No comments on Jesus and Mo

Nobody left a single comment on today’s Jesus and Mo post. That cannot stand—no such thing has happened since I started this website. Please go over and say whatever is on your mind, tell a joke, or whatever. Just one or a few comments would suffice.
I passed this news on in another post, but I’ll repeat it here. A New Zealand politician, when asked about what he thought of the repeal of New Zealand’s blasphemy law, said, “It’s about god damn time!” I love living here.
J&M is, as usual, biting and brilliant.
The comments have to be on the post here:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/05/10/jesus-n-mo-n-blasphemy-2/
Unbelievable!!
We like J & M chez moi – hope it shows up all over the world in all languages!!
Gotta make inroads on “faith” as best we can.
Fact of the matter is: I don’t much care for the Jesus and Mo comics. Pretty much love everything else. It’s just my personal taste.