It looks like today will be Blasphemy Day on this site, as we have four posts about it, including this one showing the latest Jesus and Mo strip titled ‘upset’. The email came with the creator’s note:

What a week for blasphemy laws it’s been! Stephen Fry investigated for breaking the Irish one, Indonesian governor imprisoned under an Islamic one, and New Zealand finding one of their own down the back of the sofa.

More on Fry and New Zealand shortly. Here’s the strip, which needs no comment: