Free will for cancer cells?

This tw**t, sent by Grania, called my attention to an article in the Irish Times that criticizes the country’s blasphemy law:

What an incredibly inane penultimate sentence @IrishTimes. Free will might explain evil people but not bone cancer.https://t.co/KVGoPwUjcc — John Hamill (@JohnHamill151) May 10, 2017

What is the penultimate sentence? I’ll put the last paragraph here and bold the sentence and the one before it:

In any case, Fry’s comments to Gay Byrne, far from being an insult to God, were a profound and eloquent statement, albeit in a robust form, of what philosophers call the “problem of evil”, the challenge in arguments for the existence of God in reconciling an all-seeing , omnipotent, benevolent God with the pain and evil we see manifest in the world around us. “Why,” Fry asked, “should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?” To which the reply of the Christian, though not altogether convincing, should be “because God created free will”. And not a knock on the door from the boys in blue.

Well, it’s not “not altogether convincing”, but “wholly UNconvincing”! But the editorial is pretty good, and the “inane sentence” is not quoted with approval. Still, it’s worth pointing out that believers in a beneficent and omnipotent God have never come up with a remotely good argument for UNDESERVED evil, like the death of people from tsunamis or, as Hammill notes, bone cancer. Plantinga suggests that Satan is responsible, but given the absence of evidence for Satan (is that a “basic belief”?), that’s a cop-out. So is free will, which can’t be adduced at all for things like cancer, earthquakes, and so on. Free will for who? The Earth? Cancer cells?

Ask yourself this question: if you were God, would you allow children to get bone cancer? Of course not! Conclusion: if there is a God, he’s a nasty piece of work—or not very powerful.