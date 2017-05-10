Free will for cancer cells?

This tw**t, sent by Grania, called my attention to an article in the Irish Times that criticizes the country’s blasphemy law:
What is the penultimate sentence? I’ll put the last paragraph here and bold the sentence and the one before it:
In any case, Fry’s comments to Gay Byrne, far from being an insult to God, were a profound and eloquent statement, albeit in a robust form, of what philosophers call the “problem of evil”, the challenge in arguments for the existence of God in reconciling an all-seeing , omnipotent, benevolent God with the pain and evil we see manifest in the world around us. “Why,” Fry asked, “should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?” To which the reply of the Christian, though not altogether convincing, should be “because God created free will”. And not a knock on the door from the boys in blue.
Well, it’s not “not altogether convincing”, but “wholly UNconvincing”! But the editorial is pretty good, and the “inane sentence” is not quoted with approval. Still, it’s worth pointing out that believers in a beneficent and omnipotent God have never come up with a remotely good argument for UNDESERVED evil, like the death of people from tsunamis or, as Hammill notes, bone cancer. Plantinga suggests that Satan is responsible, but given the absence of evidence for Satan (is that a “basic belief”?), that’s a cop-out. So is free will, which can’t be adduced at all for things like cancer, earthquakes, and so on. Free will for who? The Earth? Cancer cells?
Ask yourself this question: if you were God, would you allow children to get bone cancer? Of course not! Conclusion: if there is a God, he’s a nasty piece of work—or not very powerful.
Anticipating a direct request from the Pontiff, Jake Tapper of ABC News asked the Ultimate Power of the Universe if He would consider changing His stance on Earthquakes, adding “especially those which cause terrifying tsunamis that kill tens or hundreds of thousands of Your constituents.” Elohim replied that, as with rape, disease, and many volcanoes, Popes and other Vatican officials often pray for the victims of such events and circumstances but rarely proactively ask for their prevention. As a result The Lord “sees no reason to consider changing His policies” on any of these issues in the next fiscal year or, for that matter, all future time until the end of both the Universe and the very concept of time itself.
Even differences on something as seemingly uncontroversial as “the dignity of life” may cause strong divisions between the Pope, who has frequently spoken in support of it, and God Almighty, whose record includes infinite varieties of hideous fetal mutations, flesh-eating bacteria, organ-liquefying hemorrhagic fevers, and continence-robbing brain injuries and diseases.
A relatively effective opposing argument I’ve seen when I’ve posed this question is ‘because there’s no reason to assume God ought to prevent suffering’. Essentially, in a belief system that includes the infinite reward of a heavenly afterlife, any quantity of finite suffering during a lifetime is negligible, therefore if it might benefit us in some other, ineffable way, we can’t expect God to prevent it (hence the need to petition the deity to do so)
Honestly, I think it’s a fairly reasonable response, although it begs the less answerable question ‘well, if we can’t use the relative amounts of pain and suffering in the world as evidence for or against God’s existence, what reason is there to believe?’
It always seems such a stupid statement when, after the tornado passes and the guy stands there looking at what is left of the house, almost nothing, and says thank g*d we are alive.
Allowing free will is just the same as accepting chance.
Since a god cannot predict the behaviour of an animal with free will, he cannot predict the likely future of his creations except statistically; neither can predict his own reactions accept as a trend.
Einstein once said that god does not play dice but allowing free will means he is a gambler and so he must be gambling against himself.
I like to counter the, “It’s all OUR fault, you know- we bring disaster upon ourselves because we have free will” argument with, “Don’t bother tossing that ‘free-will’ bunk at me: it’s IMPOSSIBLE to ‘surprise’ an ‘All-Knowing’ being or to hide your intentions FROM Him- were it to happen, He would not be all-knowing. Your “God” created this world, knowing BEFOREHAND who He’d have to eventually punish or reward, but He went ahead and ran the whole meaningless, brutal exercise anyway- does that make any sense to you?”
One of my favorite “memes”, as Redditors call them, is a picture of a woman lovingly holding her newborn baby as Jesus stands behind her and says “Don’t get too attached, I’m giving him leukemia next week.”