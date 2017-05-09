Two feminists criticize modern feminism

As the cis-gendered possessor of a Y chromosome, I have little credibility to pronounce on feminism, though I often allude to how it’s become fractured by identity politics, is a bit self-contradictory, extolling symbols of oppression like the hijab as well as giving Muslim misogyny a pass, often seems more concerned with trivial than important issues, and even demonizes women like Ayaan Hirsi Ali who call for more attention to serious problems of religiously-based oppression of women.

But today I’ll let feminists speak about feminism—or at least former feminists who now are being expelled from the sorority for their heresies in criticizing the movement. There are two articles, and the first one, “Why I no longer identify as a feminist“, by Helen Pluckrose in Areo, is very good. Here’s her ID given in the article:

Helen Pluckrose is a researcher in the humanities who focuses on late medieval/early modern religious writing for and about women. She is critical of postmodernism and cultural constructivism which she sees as currently dominating the humanities.

Pluckrose was brought up as a feminist by a feminist mother, but has become distressed by certain trends in “third wave” feminism, and is now abjuring the label of feminist. The problems she sees are these:

A transformation of the movement, which she partly attributes to postmodernism:

Liberal feminist aims gradually shifted from the position: “Everyone deserves human rights and equality, and feminism focuses on achieving them for women.” to “Individuals and groups of all sexes, races, religions and sexualities have their own truths, norms and values. All truths, cultural norms and moral values are equal. Those of white, Western, heterosexual men have unfairly dominated in the past so now they and all their ideas must be set aside for marginalized groups.” Liberal feminism had shifted from the universality of equal human rights to identity politics. No longer were ideas valued on their merit but on the identity of the speaker and this was multifaceted, incorporating sex, gender identity, race, religion, sexuality and physical ability. The value of an identity in social justice terms is dependent on its degree of marginalization, and these stack up and vie for primacy. This is where liberal feminism went so badly wrong. When postcolonial guilt fought with feminism, feminism lost. When it fought with LGBT rights, they lost too.

“Intersectionality”:

So aware of Western imperialism having trampled on other cultures historically, Western liberal feminism now embraced their most patriarchal aspects. A Western liberal feminist can, on the same day, take part in a slut walk to protest Western women being judged by their clothing and accuse anyone criticizing the niqab of Islamophobia. She can demand the prosecution of a Christian baker for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same sex-couple, and condemn the planning of a Gay Pride march through a heavily Muslim area as racist. Many intersectional feminists do not limit themselves to the criticism of other white, Western feminists but pour vitriolic, racist abuse on liberal Muslim and ex-Muslim feminists and LGBT activists. The misogyny and homophobia of Christianity may be criticized by all (quite rightly) but the misogyny and homophobia of Islam by none, not even Muslims. The right to criticize one’s own culture and religion is seemingly restricted to white westerners (The best analysis of “The Racism of Some Anti-racists” is by Tom Owolade). Universal liberal feminists were horrified by this development. Our old adversaries, the radical feminists, looked positively rational in comparison. They might tell us we are culturally conditioned into internalized misogyny, and they certainly had a pessimistic and paranoid worldview but at least it was coherent. The intersectional feminists were not even internally consistent. In addition to the cultural relativity, the rules change day by day as new sins against social justice are invented. We opposed the radical feminists for their extreme antipathy towards men but at least they shared a bond of sisterhood with each other. The intersectional feminists not only exhibit great prejudice against men but also turn on each other at the slightest imagined infraction of the rules. Having not the slightest regard for reason or evidence, they vilify and harass those imagined to have transgressed.

The transformation of women’s self-image from strong people to weak and vulnerable ones:

In addition to their failure to support the most vulnerable women in society, intersectional feminism cultivated a culture of victimhood, negatively impacting all women in society but particularly young women. Women are oppressed, we are told, by men explaining anything, spreading their legs on a train and committing vague sins like “expecting unequal amounts of emotional labour.” If they call out to us or proposition us, we should be terrified. If obnoxious men attempt to grope us or succeed, we have experienced an appalling sexual assault from which we may never recover. Not only are we oppressed by seemingly all men but by anyone expressing anti-feminist ideas or feminist ones we don’t like. More than this, we are rendered “unsafe” by them, particularly those women who are trans and may have to hear that a trans exclusionary radical feminist has said something in a place they don’t have to go to. It is hard to imagine how women manage to survive leaving the house at all. Even in the house, we cannot be entirely sure of “safety.” Men might say mean things to us on the internet, and we couldn’t possibly cope with that.

Rage about relatively trivial issues:

I agree with Ayaan Hirsi Ali that western feminism needs to stop focusing on “trivial bullshit.” I don’t have a huge amount of sympathy for women who feel traumatized and excluded by scientists’ shirts or video games. When it comes to the little things, the playing field becomes much more even. We all have gendered expectations we’d rather not comply with. I suggest not doing it. There is very little point in complaining about gender expectations whilst perpetuating them. The idea that women cannot defy such expectations because of fear of disapproval seems contrary to the entire ethos of feminist activism and those who have gone before us.

Finally, Pluckrose gives a dichtomous classification she posted on her Facebook page:

*********

The second piece is “If this is feminism. . . “, published in The Philosophical Salon by Kelly Oliver, who’s identified like this:

Kelly Oliver is W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of over one hundred articles and twenty books, including, most recently, “Hunting Girls”; “Earth and World: Philosophy After the Apollo Missions”; and “Technologies of Life and Death: From Cloning to Capital Punishment”.

She also has appointments in African-American Diaspora Studies, Film Studies, and Women’s and Gender Studies—and those are considerable credentials. But she’s been attacked for defending philosopher Rebecca Tuvel’s article, “In defense of transracialism”, a philosophical analysis of the similarities of arguments used to support transgender people (approved by the Left) and arguments used to support people like Rachael Dolezal, who claimed, though of white descent, that she was really black (disapproved by the Left). I posted about Tuvel’s piece here, supporting her right to philosophically analyze a question that has puzzled even me. Tuvel, who explicitly supported transgender rights, was vilified for showing the similarity of arguments supporting those and those that could support “transracialism.” She was called a transphobe—by people who apparently didn’t read the article (or read it and lied about it).

For her philosophical article, Tuvel was demonized, her article subject to an apology by the journal that published it, excoriated in a letter by many scholars (including philosophers!), and became the victim of threats. As an untenured professor, colleagues warned Tuvel that her academic future was jeopardized, and that she had better Get Right With God before she was let go. Her opponents claimed that Tuvel’s simple philosophical article traumatized them, caused them PTSD (oy!), and, indeed, promulgated violence.

Such is the Regressive Left, whose weapons are not discussion but outrage and threats. Kelly Oliver, publicly defending Tuvel’s right to publish her article without being demonized, describes how she, Oliver, was also demonized—for siding with the Wrong Person. Colleagues told her privately that they sympathized with Oliver and Tuvel, but had to publicly crucify Tuvel for the sake of The Movement. That’s absolutely reprehensible—a craven attitude that should be publicized and mocked.

I’ll give just two short quotes from Oliver’s defense of Tuvel and her take on Tuvelgate:

Part of the problem with the response to Tuvel’s article is that some seem to feel that they are the only ones who have the legitimate right to talk about certain topics. At best, this is identity politics run amok; at worst it is a turf war. Indeed, it leads to a kind of academic Selfie culture where all we can do is take pictures of ourselves and never consider the lives of others. Another criticism of Tuvel’s article is that it didn’t cite enough trans scholarship or philosophy of race. While this may be true, it doesn’t defeat her argument. Apparently, Tuvel’s worst offense was the “deadnaming” of Caitlyn Jenner. Deadnaming is using a trans person’s birth name instead of their chosen name, which can do harm when outing a person as trans, or when that person considers their old self or old name “dead.” I was fiercely attacked on Facebook for pointing out that Jenner is a public figure, a Reality TV star, who doesn’t reject deadnaming herself in her book: “Transgender guidelines suggest that I no longer be referred to as Bruce in any circumstance. Here are my guidelines: I will refer to the name Bruce when I think it appropriate. Bruce existed for sixty-five years, and Caitlyn is just going on her second birthday. That’s the reality.” The irony is that some of the same people publicly disparaging Tuvel for deadnaming Jenner, privately admitted that they’d never heard the word “deadnaming” before the Facebook frenzy. Call it a teachable moment.

Given Jenner’s own statements, the fracas about “deadnaming” is ludicrous. Finally, Oliver’s conclusion (her emphasis):

We live in an era of outrage—let’s call it the Trump era. That’s how Trump got elected, by voicing outrage. His most ardent disciples uncritically and unthinkingly believe everything he says because it is expressed with anger and zest. Civility is suspected of being “political,” which has become a dirty word. It’s hard to argue with outrage, and that’s precisely the problem. Outrage has become the new truth. At one extreme, we have Trump and his supporters proudly embracing political incorrectness, and at the other, we have the political correctness police calling for censorship of a scholarly article written by someone working for social justice. On both sides, we have virulent intolerance fueled by hatred. The feminist thought police are the flip side of the alternative facts machine. And both are threats to the open dialogue that is so vital for critical thought inside and outside the academy. What I find most distressing about the hostile attacks against Tuvel, the article, and my defense of an open dialogue about it, is that there are people and institutions out there that are trying to deny rights to women, especially trans women and women of color. Dissent and debate allow feminism—and scholarship more generally—to flourish and advance, while insults and censorship are the tools of those who would shut us down. In this battle, feminists embracing inclusivity are not the enemy. Far from it. The real enemy is our culture of displaced outrage and its symptoms, namely the thought police and the alternative facts machine. Let’s have critical debate and philosophical arguments instead of cyber-shaming and personal insults.

As I said, I’m a male, which gives me “privilege” and thus denies me the right to criticize feminism. But I will do so to this extent: the second brand of feminism outlined by Pluckrose in her tw**t is deeply offensive to me, and I can’t support it. I guess that makes me a “feminist” who supports complete equality of opportunity for and treatment of women—and to many that makes me not a feminist at all.