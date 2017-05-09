Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Tuesday (the Cruelest Day), May 9, 2017. First, have a look at Cornell’s RobinCam (use fullscreen): there are at least two babies and it’s mesmerizing. It’s National Shrimp Day (who was the first brave person to eat one?), and also National Teacher Day in the US, part of Teacher Week that is celebrated with this animated Google Doodle (click on screenshot to go to link). Note that the teacher is teaching SCIENCE, not the humanities!

It’s also Victory Day, celebrating the Nazi surrender to the Soviet Union that occurred on the evening of May 8, 1945. Although the Germans surrendered to the Allies in Reims, France on May 7, the petulant Stalin insisted on a separate surrender to his country, saying this:

Today, in Reims, Germans signed the preliminary act on an unconditional surrender. The main contribution, however, was done by Soviet people and not by the Allies, therefore the capitulation must be signed in front of the Supreme Command of all countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, and not only in front of the Supreme Command of Allied Forces. Moreover, I disagree that the surrender was not signed in Berlin, which was the center of Nazi aggression. We agreed with the Allies to consider the Reims protocol as preliminary.

Also on this day in 1671. Colonel Thomas Blood attempted to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London. He almost succeeded, but was apprehended at the Tower and, amazingly, given a pardon and some land by the King. In 1945, the Channel Islands were liberated from the Germans by the British; they were the only British territory to be occupied by the Nazis during World War II. (I wonder what it was like for the Brits on those islands.) In 1961, FCC Chairman Newton Minow famously declared television a “vast wasteland,” which it pretty much still is. But he was wrong, as it had had good news coverage up till then, and t.v. news is dire now. On this day in 1970, there was a huge protest against the Vietnam War, and the nascent Professor Ceiling Cat was there. In 1974, the House of Representatives opened impeachment proceedings against Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon. He resigned before being impeached, and then was pardoned that year by Gerald Ford.

Notables born on May 9 include Howard Carter (1874), Hank Snow (1914), Mike Wallace (1918), Richard Adams (1920), Daniel Berrigan and Sophie Scholl (both 1921, and both workers for peace), Manfred Eigen (1927), Glenda Jackson (1936), Richie Furay (1944), Candice Bergen (1946), and Billy Joel (1949). Those who died on this day include William Bradford (1657), Friedrich Schiller (1805), Ezio Pinza (1957), Walter Reuther (1970), James Jones (1977), Tenzing Norgay (1986), Lena Horne (2010). Here’s an early clip of La Lena singing the George and Ira Gershwin classic, “The Man I Love“. (I can’t resist adding the Coleman Hawkins Swing Four version of that song, containing one of the best jazz solos of all time: it’s here, with Hawkins’s sax solo starting at 2:35. Lordy, could that man blow!).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are being stalked by the parparazzi:

Hili: Where did he disappear to? Cyrus: He is behind us with his camera.

Reader Mel sends some lagniappe:

And a New Yorker (!) cartoon via Matthew Cobb:

