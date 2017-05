I wrote this in New Zealand on the 12th of April, but never posted it. Enjoy the tw**t:

I’m off to lecture at Massey University. I’ll be home in five days, and simply have no time to write meaty posts. In the meantime, enjoy this red panda (Ailurus fulgens) reacting to seeing an insect on a rock, contributed by Grania:

There is this video going round of a red panda being totally taken aback by seeing an insect on a rock and it is making my day pic.twitter.com/0KcmhqUdfC — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) April 12, 2017