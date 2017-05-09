Reader Darrell Ernst sent photos of an epic battle: Eagle Versus Osprey Smackdown. His notes are indented.

A week or so ago as we entered our neighborhood on our way home, we noticed a large number of vultures on the shore of our community lake. Hoping for something interesting, as soon as I parked I ran in the house, grabbed the camera, ran back out and towards the lake, and then tried to sneak up on the vultures. It didn’t work. They were surprisingly shy and took off before I could get close enough for good pics.

Standing there rather disappointed I suddenly saw an Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) diving out of the sky over the center of the lake. And then I saw that another bird, even larger, was following behind it. It was a Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)! Now really excited I started snapping away, only then noticing I had the wrong lens on the camera, an 18-55 mm lens. I just kept on firing away as an epic aerial battle took place over the lake. All in all I took about 80 pictures of the battle. The Osprey could out-turn the Eagle but the Eagle was faster. The Eagle would close the gap, the Osprey would out-turn the Eagle and gain some separation, then the Eagle would close the gap.

I never realized it until I got back home and reviewed the pictures, but the whole thing was over a fish. The entire time the Osprey had a fish in its talons. What ended the battle was the Osprey finally giving up and dropping the fish, which I hadn’t noticed. Nor had I noticed that the Eagle retrieved the fish before leaving the scene.

The Osprey just out-turned the Eagle, opened a gap and moved higher: