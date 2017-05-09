NYT asks readers to send nice comments about Trump for a new feature

The tw**t below came from Steve Silberman, a well known science writer who currently works for Wired. At first I couldn’t believe that the New York Times would solicit nice comments about Trump to put in its weekly review, but, sure enough, I found Silberman’s NYT quotation at the bottom of a Sunday Review column by Michael Kinsley, to wit (click on screenshot to go to link):

Silberman’s tweet:

What the F*CK is going on at @nytimes? This is pathetic, condescending, and insulting. Feel sorry for many fine journalists who work there. pic.twitter.com/JgsG5gtbxY — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 8, 2017

For the life of me, I can’t understand why the New York Times is doing this. We’ve had lame, and even criminal, Presidents before—including G. W. Bush and Richard Nixon. Never has the Times solicited “praiseworthy” comments about any of them.

All I can imagine is that reporting the real news about Trump and his administration has already made the man look so bad that the Times is striving for some kind of nonexistent “balance” by getting readers to say something nice about him. Sadly, there is nothing nice to be said.

You have the email address: somethingnice@nytimes.com; I’ve already written one; here it is:

Why do you suppose the NYT is doing this? As Silberman said, it’s “pathetic, condescending, and insulting”—insulting to good journalists.