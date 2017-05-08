Cornell University’s famed Laboratory of Ornithology has set up a Robin Cam (very near the lab itself) with a real-time view of a pair of adult American Robin (Turdus migratorius) and their chicks. I believe the first chick (four eggs) hatched today, and what you’re seeing below is live. Be sure to put it on full screen, as the video is in high definition.

Such beautiful birds but, like the starling, their beauty is underappreciated because the birds are so common.

Cornell has other cams, too, like this Barred Owl cam.

h/t: Taskin